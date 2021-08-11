Kapil Sharma was scared in the first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan The Kapil Sharma Show host was stunned when he apologized for being late the stunned

Amitabh Bachchan Even at this stage of age, he has maintained himself at the top of the film industry. Going on set on time, discipline in life have gone along with Amitabh’s success. They also reach at the right time in any event, program etc. When he went to Kapil Sharma’s show for the first time, he reached on time but due to some reason he was late by two minutes. Kapil was stunned when he started apologizing to Kapil Sharma for the two minutes delay.

Actually Kapil was meeting Amitabh Bachchan for the first time for his show. He was nervous that there are such great actors, how would I talk to him. Kapil had mentioned this interesting incident on Anupam Kher’s show.

He had said in a conversation with Anupam Kher, ‘I shot with Bachchan sahab, sitting with you, at first I get nervous that man these are such smart people, such a senior artist. Shall I talk in front of them? When I worked with Bachchan sahib, I was nervous.

He had further told, ‘The first day we went to shoot the promo, Bachchan sahib was going to come in 10.30, he came in 10:32. I say sorry, it was ten and a half time, it was two minutes late. I said I am dead, what are they saying? Bachchan sahib, it is not so.’

The Kapil Sharma Show But all the big actors of Bollywood including Amitabh have participated. Kapil Sharma made his debut with ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. The show was a success and after that Kapil came back with ‘Family Time With Kapil’. Kapil Sharma has been hosting ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the past few years.

The Kapil Sharma Show The new season is about to start soon. The first guests of the new season Akshay Kumar Will be on the show to promote his film Bell Bottom. The shooting of the first episode has been done but the official date for the start of the show has not been announced. As per the sources, the show is scheduled to start from August 21.





