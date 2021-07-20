Kapil Sharma’s video is going viral amid Raj Kundra’s arrest

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is more popular these days than the pictures shown on social media less than films, she has always managed to rob the fans by sharing pictures with her husband on social media. At this time Shilpa remains the subject of discussion for some other reason. Actually her husband and famous businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested recently. After this news came out, people are giving their reactions and people are also very excited to know the news related to them on social media. In such a situation, one such video is becoming quite viral, in which comedian Kapil Sharma is asking questions to Raj Kundra about his earnings.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested by Crime Branch

Arrested for making obscene films.

Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago.#RajKundra #shilpashettykundra #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/TcMFujKiyu — Dessie Aussie (@DessieAussie) July 19, 2021

old video going viral

Raj Kundra may be a big businessman, but people have started questioning him as soon as the source of his real income comes to the fore. They have been arrested for making obscene films and uploading them on some apps. After his arrest, there has been a flood of memes on social media. Now you will also be surprised to see this video of Kapil Sharma. Shilpa Shetty arrives at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with Raj Kundra and her sister Shamita Shetty. Kapil Sharma asks him some questions that how do you earn money without doing anything? Hearing this, everyone starts laughing.

Sherlyn and Poonam gave a statement

Let us tell you that this is not the first case against Raj Kundra when such allegations have been leveled against him, even before this, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey gave a statement to the Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell saying that they were involved in adult industry. The bringer is Raj Kundra. He has paid Sherlyn Chopra 30 lakh rupees to work in each project. Sherlyn along with Raj Kundra did about 15 to 20 projects like this.

Ekta Kapoor’s name also surfaced

According to the information, apart from Raj Kundra in the matter of making such obscene videos, SAIL had also taken the statement of Ekta Kapoor in the same case on March 26 this year.