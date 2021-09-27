Kaplan and Rosengren, Fed Presidents Under Fire for Trades, Will Step Down
Two Federal Reserve officials who recently came under fire for securities trading in 2020, when the central bank was proactive in shielding financial markets from the pandemic crisis, announced on Monday that they would be stepping down from their positions.
According to a statement released Monday afternoon, Robert S. Kaplan, who heads the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, will retire on October 8. Mr. Kaplan attracted attention last year for buying and selling millions of dollars in individual stocks, along with other investments.
Mr. Kaplan directly referred to the controversy in his decision to retire.
“Unfortunately, the recent focus on my financial disclosures is becoming a distraction to the Federal Reserve’s” performance of its “important task,” he said in the statement. They also noted that their “securities meet investment activities and disclosure bank compliance regulations and standards.”
Eric S. Rosengren, who is the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will retire on Thursday, he said in a news release earlier on Monday. He said that he was retiring before the plan to stop dialysis, to prevent his kidney condition from getting worse.
Mr. Rosengren held stakes in real estate investment trusts and listed purchases and sales in them, at a time when he was warning the public about risks in the commercial real estate market and helped set policy on mortgage-backed security purchases. Were were
The two presidents had previously announced that they would convert their financial holdings to broad-based indexes and cash by September 30.
Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell offered statements of support for both officials while announcing their exit. Still, during a news conference last week he clarified that the Fed took financial activity seriously last year, and ordered a review of central bank ethics rules shortly after news of financial activity broke. .
“Nobody on the FOMC is happy to be in this position, these questions are being raised,” Mr. Powell said, citing the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee. “This is an important moment for the Fed and I am determined that we will rise to this moment.”
The watchdog group Better Markets was calling on the Fed to sack both presidents to resign.
Mr. Rosengren has been chairman of the Boston Fed since 2007, and his retirement was earlier scheduled for June. The Fed’s 12 regional members rotate in and out of voting seats, and Mr. Rosengren will have a vote on monetary policy next year. Mr. Kaplan would have voted in 2023.
Kenneth C. Montgomery, the first vice president of the Boston Fed, will serve as interim chairman at that bank. Boston Fed’s board members — excluding bank representatives — must choose a permanent election for president, subject to approval from the Fed’s board of governors in Washington.
A longtime Fed employee who worked in research and bank supervision before becoming president, Mr. Rosengren played a key role in the 2020 crisis response. Their regional Fed runs both money market mutual funds and the Main Street Lending Backstop Program, which the Fed launched last year.
The Boston Fed noted in the release that Mr Rosengren expected his health condition to improve, and that he would be able to “explore areas of professional interest” in the future.
In Dallas, Meredith Black, that bank’s first vice president, will serve as interim president until a successor is named.
#Kaplan #Rosengren #Fed #Presidents #Fire #Trades #Step
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.