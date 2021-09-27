Kaplan and Rosengren, Fed Presidents Under Fire for Trades, Will Step Down

Two Federal Reserve officials who recently came under fire for securities trading in 2020, when the central bank was proactive in shielding financial markets from the pandemic crisis, announced on Monday that they would be stepping down from their positions.

According to a statement released Monday afternoon, Robert S. Kaplan, who heads the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, will retire on October 8. Mr. Kaplan attracted attention last year for buying and selling millions of dollars in individual stocks, along with other investments.

Mr. Kaplan directly referred to the controversy in his decision to retire.

“Unfortunately, the recent focus on my financial disclosures is becoming a distraction to the Federal Reserve’s” performance of its “important task,” he said in the statement. They also noted that their “securities meet investment activities and disclosure bank compliance regulations and standards.”

Eric S. Rosengren, who is the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will retire on Thursday, he said in a news release earlier on Monday. He said that he was retiring before the plan to stop dialysis, to prevent his kidney condition from getting worse.