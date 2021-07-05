Kapoor Family Member Zahaan Prithviraj Kapoor going to debut in Bollywood, Doing Film With Anubhav sinha | Another lamp of Kapoor family Zahaan Prithviraj Kapoor ready to debut in Bollywood, filming with Anubhav Sinha

New Delhi: The lamps of the Kapoor family have always illuminated their name in the Bollywood industry. In every generation, some star is associated with this film world. Now another eyewitness from this family is coming down to try his luck.

Jahan ready for debut

Jahaan Prithviraj Kapoor, the grandson of late actor Shashi Kapoor, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a thriller drama.

Jahan was trained

This large-scale action-thriller film will be produced by Anubhav Sinha and directed by Hansal Mehta. Aditya Rawal will also be in an important role in the film. Jahaan and Aditya have been groomed by the filmmakers and they have been trained for many months for their characters.

Anubhav and Hansal wanted to bring new faces

Talking about the cast of the film, Anubhav Sinha said, ‘Jahan and Aditya are full of new energy and enthusiasm for their roles. Hansal and I wanted to cast new actors in this human story because we want the audience to feel that they are seeing a character rather than a star. We have already started shooting for the film and the hard work these two are putting in is commendable.

Title will be announced soon

Hansal Mehta said, “With the subject in hand, I was very excited to do this film with new faces. Both Jahaan and Aditya have been selected on the basis of their talent and ability. His characters are tough and I am sure the audience will like him too. Let us tell you that Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar and Hansal Mehta can announce the title of the film soon.

