KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates For Match 15 of Senior Women's T20 2022



Preview:

Karnataka and Delhi will feature in the 15th match of the Senior Women’s T20 2022 on Sunday. It will be the last group stage game for both teams. Karnataka have managed to win 1 out of 4 matches and are placed in the last position of the points table of Elite Group C. They would be looking to end their campaign on a winning note.

Delhi have won 2 out of 4 matches and are currently placed in the second position. They lost their last match against Himachal Pradesh by 7 wickets. A win in this match will help them to qualify for the knockout stage.

Match Details:

Karnataka Women vs Delhi Women, Match 15

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Date & Time: 24th April, at 8:30 AM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

KAR-W vs DEL-W, Match 15 Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to provide a lot of support to the batters and they would be able to pile up a huge total in this match. The pitch might not have a lot of grass and the bowlers are likely to struggle.

Injury News:

(will be added when there is an update)

KAR-W vs DEL-W, Match 15 Probable Playing XIs:

Karnataka Women

Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Sanjana Batni (wk), G Divya, S Shubha, C Prathyusha, Monica C Patel, Chandu V, Akanksha Kohli, D Vrinda, Niki Prasad, Rameshwari

Delhi Women

Ayushi Soni (c), Laxmi Yadav (wk), Priya Punia, Shweta Sehrawat, Tanisha Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur, Pratika, Soni Yadav, Parunika Sisodia, Babita Negi, Priya Mishra

Top Picks for KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – Karnataka Women

S Subha has made 106 runs in 4 matches at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 92.98. She is the leading run-scorer for Karnataka in the tournament.

Chand V has taken 8 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 13.37, an economy of 8.12, and a strike rate of 9.87.

Top Picks – Delhi Women

Babita Negi has been the top performer for Delhi with the ball. She has taken 5 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 16.40, an economy of 6.83, and a strike rate of 14.40.

Priya Punia has made 227 runs in 4 matches at an average of 113.5 and a strike rate of 115.22 including 2 half-centuries.

KAR-W vs DEL-W Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Player Statistics (This Tournament) Dream11 Points Priya Punia 227 runs 180 points Soni Yadav 4 wickets 77 points Chandu Venkateshappa 8 wickets 151 points Babita Negi 5 wickets 61 points Shweta Sehrawat 91 rusn 52 points

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Laxmi Yadav, Priya Punia (c), V Dinesh, Divya Ganananda, Shweta Shehrawat, Soni Yadav, S Sateesh, Monica C Patel, Chandu V (vc), Babita Negi, Priya Mishra

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for KAR-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Laxmi Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Priya Punia, Divya Ganananda, Shweta Shehrawat, Soni Yadav (vc), Ayush Soni, S Sateesh, Monica C Patel, Chandu V, Babita Negi

Today’s KAR-W vs DEL-W Probable Winners:

Delhi Women are expected to win this match.