Karachi Blast: Watch in the video how the woman blew herself up, Chinese citizens were the target

A suicide bomber blew himself up near the Chinese Center in Karachi University. Four people died in the attack, including three Chinese nationals. The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for this attack. A footage related to the attack is being shown, in which the woman was standing on the side of the road. He blew himself up as the van approached.

The video shows a female suicide bomber wearing a burqa detonating a car. A university spokesman said three of the dead were Chinese nationals identified as Confucius Institute director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sa and Pakistani driver Khalid. Two other people, Wang Yuqing and Hamid, were injured in the blast.

Anti-Terrorism Department official Raja Omar said the suicide attack was carried out by a woman. Raja Omar said that a team of Rangers was deployed to protect the van. Four Rangers riding motorcycles behind the van were also injured.

Expressing grief over the blast, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also condemned the attack. He said that Sindh Police would soon get to the bottom of the incident and the culprits would be punished.

A suicide bomber blew himself up near the Chinese Center in Karachi University. Four people died in the attack, including three Chinese nationals. The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for this attack. pic.twitter.com/k22mwH1tXs — Umashankar Singh Umashankar Singh (@umashankarsingh) April 26, 2022

Thousands of Chinese nationals are working in Pakistan in several ongoing projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. This is not the first time that Chinese citizens in Karachi have been the target of militant attacks. In July last year, masked armed men on motorcycles opened fire on a vehicle carrying two Chinese nationals in an industrial area in Karachi, seriously injuring one of them.

In July alone, about a dozen Chinese engineers were killed when a bus carrying construction workers was attacked near a dam project in the mountainous region of northwest Pakistan. In 2018, Baloch militants attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi but failed to breach the security barrier. Three of the attackers were killed on the spot.