Karan Boolani post for Riya Kapoor: Riya Kapoor and Karan Boolani shared the first post after marriage

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Riya Kapoor’s husband Karan Bulani has shared the first photo with his wife after marriage. This picture is taken from their wedding album, showing the bride and groom in matching attire. Karan mentions four great qualities of Riya Kapoor in his first post. However, not only Karan but Riya has also posted her first post-wedding post on her Instagram wall.

Sharing this picture from the wedding album, Karan mentions Riya’s four qualities. He wrote, ‘Yesterday we authorized it for the world, but you and I have lived honestly for decades. For this I would like to thank the four people who gave me so much love, respect, encouragement and constant support. The first is the filmmaker, the second is the fashion stylist, the third is the mother of my daughter Limbu, and the fourth is the best cook in the kitchen, and all these names are Riya Kapoor. The best decision I ever made. Everything is waiting for us here together.





The girl (lemon) mentioned by Karan is a very cute dog. Recently, Karan had posted a very long post about Lemon Key’s surgery.

Riya Kapoor has also posted her first official post after marrying Karan. Rhea has made a heartbreaking post for Karan. Rhea wrote, ‘After 12 years, I didn’t want to get nervous or overwhelmed, because you are my best friend and the best person I have ever lived. But I cried and shivered and the whole way to my stomach because I didn’t know how sweet the experience would be. I will always be the same girl who wanted my parents to come to Juhu’s house till 11 pm before going to bed. By now I knew how lucky I was. I hope we make a family so close that you will have many who love your life. I have always loved Karan Boolani, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.



Riya and Karan got married on Saturday (August 14) at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu home. In addition to family and relatives, some close friends from the industry were also invited to the wedding. Many pictures and videos related to the wedding remained in the headlines on social media.

