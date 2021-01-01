Karan Boolani post for Riya Kapoor: Riya Kapoor and Karan Boolani shared the first post after marriage
The girl (lemon) mentioned by Karan is a very cute dog. Recently, Karan had posted a very long post about Lemon Key’s surgery.
Riya Kapoor has also posted her first official post after marrying Karan. Rhea has made a heartbreaking post for Karan. Rhea wrote, ‘After 12 years, I didn’t want to get nervous or overwhelmed, because you are my best friend and the best person I have ever lived. But I cried and shivered and the whole way to my stomach because I didn’t know how sweet the experience would be. I will always be the same girl who wanted my parents to come to Juhu’s house till 11 pm before going to bed. By now I knew how lucky I was. I hope we make a family so close that you will have many who love your life. I have always loved Karan Boolani, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.
Riya and Karan got married on Saturday (August 14) at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu home. In addition to family and relatives, some close friends from the industry were also invited to the wedding. Many pictures and videos related to the wedding remained in the headlines on social media.
