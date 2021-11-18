Karan Deol and Abhay Deol’s Crime Comedy Velle announced now! Announcement of Karan Deol’s next film ‘Velle’

News oi-Salman Khan

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol made a great debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Since then, people constantly wanted to see him in films. At this time one of his films has been announced which is in the news. It is learned that Karan Deol is going to be seen in ‘Velle’ which is going to be a crime comedy film. Not only Karan Deol but actors like Abhay Deol, Anya Singh, Sawant Singh Premi, Vishesh Tiwari and Mouni Roy are going to be seen in this film.

The film has been announced, along with a great poster has also been released. Ajay Devgan Films is producing this film. Yes.. ‘Vale’ is being made under the banner of Ffilms.

FFilms is an Intercut Entertainment Pvt Ltd production, Also produced by Nandini Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Rajneesh Khanuja, the film is produced by Sunil Saini.

While this film will be directed by Abhishek Nama and Deven Munjal. The film is set to release in theaters on 10 December 2021. Talking about its poster, both Abhay Deol and Karan Deol are seen in it.

Karan Deol is seen in the middle while Abhay Deol is next to him. Apart from this, Karan Deol is busy with his 2 and in this film he is going to be seen having a blast with his family. Apne released and earned a lot of praise and fans were very much liked.

english summary Bollywood Actor Karan Deol and Abhay Deol’s Crime Comedy Velle announced now! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 13:15 [IST]