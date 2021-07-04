Karan Deol had to listen to taunts from people because of father Sunny

New Delhi. There is often a debate about Starkids in Bollywood. It is said that according to outsiders, starkids get jobs easily in the industry. But somewhere star kids also have to face many things in their life. Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is in the news these days. Actually, last year Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. But the film flopped badly. These days, an anecdote about Karan Deol on social media is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In which it is being told that when he used to study in school, how much he had to suffer because of his father Sunny Deol.

Children used to beat up Karan Deol in school

In an interview, Karan Deol narrated an anecdote about his childhood. In which he told how he was harassed in the name of his father Sunny Deol. Once some boys in school together slammed them in a ground in front of everyone. Seeing him lying on the ground, the boys started laughing at him and said, ‘Can’t believe he is Sunny Deol’s son. He cannot fight anyone.

Teachers also used to disturb mentally

Karan further told that he used to be very embarrassed because of these things in school. Not only this, along with the children, the teachers also harassed them mentally. Karan told an anecdote about his teachers. Karan told that once he did not work properly in the assignment. Then his teacher came to him and said, ‘You deserve to just blow your father’s money, you can’t do anything else.’

Karan tells that for some time he kept harassing her like this. They feel that their father is their only identity. But in this difficult time, Karan believed in himself and kept fighting his battle.

Family members gave a lot of support

Karan Deol told that his family members supported him a lot in this difficult time. Whenever such things happened to him in school. His mother always came to him and encouraged him. His father Sunny would also come to him and say that ‘there is no need to pay attention to people’s nonsense. Let us tell you that soon Karan Deol will be seen in the sequel of the film Apne with his grandfather Dharmendra, father Sunny Deol and uncle Bobby Deol.