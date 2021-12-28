Karan Johar Fed Up With New Generation For Demanding High Fees Says They Do Not Understand

Well-known filmmaker Karan Johar is going through a lot of trouble these days. Karan Johar is ‘fed’ by the continuous increase in fees on the part of actors. Especially he is angry with the new cast. Karan’s trouble has increased due to the fact that during this epidemic, actors are increasing their fees day by day. At the same time, regarding this increase, actors say that their previous films did not work well or none of their films have been released.

Talking to The Film Companion, Karan Johar said that his management has briefed him about the digital release and recovery. He called them ‘beyond illusion’. At the same time, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar have also expressed their displeasure with the technicians and the actors. Along with this, Reema Kagti was also present there. He explained why it is sometimes difficult for actors to cut budget and have such conversations with actors because they don’t understand the problems.

Karan Johar says that new actors who are yet to prove themselves at the box office are asking us for Rs 20 or 30 crores. Then you want to show them a report card and say hello, it’s open for your film’. At the same time, when he was asked how a production house like Dharma Productions could not refuse to pay such fees to the actors. To which he replied that ‘it is possible to get a better deal than other production houses, but it was not fair’. I would like to pay more fees to the technical team, which really make the film special.

Let us tell you that in the last few years, Karan Johar has launched many star-kids. In which he has launched Alia Bhatt in 2012, Ananya Pandey in 2019 and Janhvi Kapoor in 2018. With this, he is now all set to launch Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya. On the other hand, Karan Johar will soon be making his directorial return with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the lead roles in this film.