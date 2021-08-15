Karan Johar gave new directors and actors to the Bollywood film industry

ananya pandey hope

There have been godfathers in Bollywood all the time, who guide new stars. Give them work in their films. He signed three films with him. In this way they hand over the new hero or heroine to the film world. Like Subhash Ghai used to do. He gave a chance to the rising actress Madhuri Dixit in his films. Manisha Koirala, from Meenakshi Sheshadri to Mahima Chaudhary have been called the godfather of Subhash Ghai. Nowadays Karan Johar is doing this work.

Karan Johar gave new directors and actors to the film industry. After actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey has come out of Karan Johar’s school. Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Pandey. Ananya, who debuted in films in 2019 with Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’, acted in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Angrezi Medium’ and ‘Khali Peeli’. But all these three films did not benefit Ananya’s career. Before Ananya was marginalized in the film industry, Karan Johar again came forward to help her. At present, Ananya has two big films in her hands and both are of Karan Johar. One is ‘Liger’ and the other is being directed by Shakun Batra. Maybe one of these goes and a miracle happens in Ananya’s career.

Arjun Rampal’s status

It is not an easy task to sustain yourself in this film industry for 20 years and that too when you are neither associated with any camp nor anyone is your godfather. Arjun Rampal is running for the last 20 years. They were not counted among the top stars, nor were they marginalised. In 2001, she was brought to the screen by Rajiv Rai in his film ‘Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat’. Rajeev Rai has generally been showing the world of crime in his films.

He was attacked in 1997 and after that Rajiv Rai left the country. After this he made ‘Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat’. Later he also gave Arjun a chance in ‘Impossible’. Rajeev Rai, who made ‘Gupta’, ‘Mohra’, ‘Tridev’, ‘Vishvatma’, may have disappeared from Bollywood, but Arjun Rampal is still alive after 20 years. Rampal’s first success was in ‘Aankhen’ in which he co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Arjun’s film journey continued on the basis of films like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Rock On’, ‘Don’, ‘Housefull’, ‘Ra.One’ and he completed two decades. Arjun currently has four films in his kitty – ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Hari Har Veera Mallu’ (Pawan Kalyan’s film in four languages), ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’ and ‘Naastik’.

Aditya’s Prithviraj

It has not usually happened that a film of a director who is not considered a director of mainstream Hindi films is released on Diwali in Bollywood. This year, if there is a situation for the release of films in theaters on Diwali, then the audience will get to see Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s film ‘Prithviraj’, which is produced by Aditya Chopra. The audience has seen Chandraprakash Dwivedi playing the lead role in Doordarshan’s serial ‘Chanakya’ (1991). After this Dwivedi did serials like ‘Mrityunjay’ and ‘Ek Aur Mahabharat’. In Bollywood, he made his directorial debut in 2003 with ‘Pinjar’, in which Urmila Matondkar played a role in contrast to the glamorous image of her ‘Rangeela’ imprint. The film was based on the novel written by Amrita Pritam on the backdrop of Partition. Now after 18 years, Dwivedi is all set to celebrate Diwali of Bollywood with his film ‘Prithviraj’.





