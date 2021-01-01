Karan Johar is biased towards Shamita Shetty – ‘Why does Karan Johar remain silent when Shamita is abusive?’ Zeeshan-Milind posed a big question

Along with social media, questions are also being raised at home about how reasonable Karan Johar is to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. In Sunday’s episode, Karan Johar had strongly criticized Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan. The audience felt that Karan Johar was supporting Shamita Shetty somewhere. It is interesting that now the discussion has started in the house ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ show. Zeeshan Khan and Milind Gaba were seen discussing this after the ‘Weekend Ka War’ episode.

‘Why not talk about what Akshara said’

Last week, there was a dirty fight between Zeeshan Khan and Akshara Singh. Karan Johar took Zeeshan Khan’s class. He was left behind and ignored throughout the episode. In the live feed after the episode, Zeeshan is seen talking about it with his friend Milind Gaba. Zeeshan says he should have been given a chance to make his case. Zeeshan says, ‘For one of my lines I was branded anti-woman, I was told 1000 things, none of them were said.’ Mishind also agreed with Zeeshan’s words. On this Milind said, ‘You talked to her about the scope (of the letter), all the female contestants’ votes were taken, but the children were not asked anything, why?’ Zeeshan resents this and says, ‘Because all the children are anti-women.’

Shamita-Nishant battle: Shamita Shetty-Nishant’s dirty fight, a lot of abuse and ‘boiled mud’

‘Karan Johar is biased about Shamita’

Milling goes on to say that Karan Johar did not comment on the manner in which Shamita Shetty insulted Nishant and later apologized. But when Zeeshan said sorry, Karan did not accept it. On this, Milind says that he thinks that Karan Johar is ‘biased’ about Shamita Shetty. Zeeshan also agrees with Milind’s point.

‘Karan Johar, as long as you make a film, that’s fine’, says Suyash Rai on Bigg Boss OTT host

Suyash Raine also slammed Karan Johar

After the episode ‘Weekend Ka War’, many questions about Karan Johar have also appeared on social media. Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Suyash Rai also wrote on Instagram that the way Karan Johar is targeting Divya Agarwal and not saying anything to Shamita, it is clear that she is not ‘fair’, she is ‘defeated’. Suyash wrote that Karan Johar should make the film, if he does that, that’s fine. Suyash writes, ‘Karan Johar, you are not Salman Khan. It’s not just about being a host. This post also has to be completed.

