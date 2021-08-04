Karan Johar Is High On His New Hot Wheel With New Car Audi A8L Worth A Whopping Rs 1.58 Crore | Before Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar increased the luxury, bought such an expensive car!

New Delhi: Not just Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar is also in a bit of air because of his new Hot Wheels. He has paid a hefty price for this new car. By the way, Karan Johar remains in the discussion due to many reasons. Now Karan Johar has once again surprised his fans. Because he has also added the Audi A8L to his collection of expensive cars. Let us tell you that he already has Mercedes Maybach S500, Jaguar XJL and BMW 570D.

The new car has so many features and this is the price

Talking about his new luxury car, there are many features in it. It is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that churns out a maximum power output of 336 bhp and a peak torque of 500 Nm. The showroom price of this car is 1.58 crores. Karan Johar has liked the silver color of this vehicle. See the picture of this luxury car of Karan …

Such is the look of Karan in the picture

The official Instagram handle of Audi India shared a picture of the filmmaker posing next to his new car. Karan’s style in an all-black dress is in the headlines as always. The caption of this picture reads, ‘Success meets show off, @karanjohar welcome to the Audi experience. #Audi A8L’.

Will direct this film

On the work front, Karan Johar is all set to return as a director with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Ranveer and Alia were earlier seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Lover Kahani’ is expected to go on floors later this year.

Will soon make a splash with Bigg Boss

Apart from this, Karan Johar is all set to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. The show will be streamed 24X7 on Voot, unlike the television version of the show that airs every day as an hour-long episode. It will be interesting to see KJO hosting the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

