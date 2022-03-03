Entertainment

Karan Johar is launching Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, announces Bedhadak! Karan Johar is launching Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, announces Fearless!

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Karan Johar is launching Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, announces Bedhadak! Karan Johar is launching Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, announces Fearless!
Written by admin
Karan Johar is launching Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, announces Bedhadak! Karan Johar is launching Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, announces Fearless!

Karan Johar is launching Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, announces Bedhadak! Karan Johar is launching Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, announces Fearless!

written for Gurfateh

written for Gurfateh

Apart from this, he wrote for Gurfateh that .. “His lavish style will make you swoon in no time! Watch Angad’s character come to life in #Behadak, Gurfatehpirzada bringing his spontaneity to the big screen!

Shanaya Kapoor poster

Shanaya Kapoor poster

Sharing the poster of Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar writes.. “Introducing the grand shanayakapoor as Nimrit in #Fearless. A fascinating force to behold, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings to the screen!”

a new era of love

a new era of love

Apart from this, Karan Johar has also shared the posters of the film. He shared a poster with everyone and wrote.. “We bring you a new era of love – full of passion, intensity and boundaries that will be crossed…

Karan wrote further

Karan wrote further

Fearless! Our latest addition to the Dharma family – Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada will be seen.”

#Karan #Johar #launching #Shanaya #Kapoor #Gurfateh #Pirzada #Lakshya #announces #Bedhadak #Karan #Johar #launching #Shanaya #Kapoor #Gurfateh #Pirzada #Lakshya #announces #Fearless

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Archana Puran Singh's sons are looking for work, did not get the benefit of being a star kid

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment