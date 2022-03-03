Karan Johar is launching Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, announces Bedhadak! Karan Johar is launching Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, announces Fearless!
written for Gurfateh
Apart from this, he wrote for Gurfateh that .. “His lavish style will make you swoon in no time! Watch Angad’s character come to life in #Behadak, Gurfatehpirzada bringing his spontaneity to the big screen!
Shanaya Kapoor poster
Sharing the poster of Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar writes.. “Introducing the grand shanayakapoor as Nimrit in #Fearless. A fascinating force to behold, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings to the screen!”
a new era of love
Apart from this, Karan Johar has also shared the posters of the film. He shared a poster with everyone and wrote.. “We bring you a new era of love – full of passion, intensity and boundaries that will be crossed…
Karan wrote further
Fearless! Our latest addition to the Dharma family – Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada will be seen.”
