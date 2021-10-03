Karan Johar Manish Malhotra Aryan arrested back: NCB custody between Aryan Khan extended till October 7 Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra return to Mumbai

The whole of Bollywood is in chaos after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case. Aryan was arrested by the NCB on Sunday after raiding a cruise party in Mumbai on October 2. Aryan has now been remanded in NCB custody till October 7. Shah Rukh Khan’s friends Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra have also returned to Mumbai after Aryan Khan’s cell was extended.

He appeared at the Mumbai airport on October 5. Both of them got out of the airport and hurried towards their respective cars. It is understood that Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra have returned due to the sudden arrest of Aryan Khan.



Karan Johar treats Aryan like a child

We will tell you that Karan Johar is not only Shah Rukh Khan’s best friend but also very close to his three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana and Abram. He has accompanied Aryan every step of the way. In an interview, Karan Johar had said for Aryan that Aryan is the child of God for him and whenever he decides to come in the film, he will either direct him or become the guiding base in his career.

Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra together on Aryan’s lap – Instagram

‘My son will be launched in Aryan Industry’

Karan Johar had also said that the launch of Aryan Khan in the industry would be like the launch of his own son. This shows how close Karan Johar is to Aryan Khan. He considers Aryan Khan as his son. Karan Johar had said that when Aryan was months old, he first picked him up on his lap and went out with him.

Manish Malhotra is also very close to Shah Rukh

Also, Manish Malhotra has remained very close to Shah Rukh Khan. He has styled Shahrukh Khan’s clothes and appears in many movies. Apart from Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, many celebs in Bollywood came to support Shah Rukh Khan during this difficult time.

‘Mannat’ from Salman to Mahep and Seema Khan

After Salman Khan, his sister Alvira, Mahep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan also reached Mannat.

Also from Nafisa Ali to Hansal Mehta, Suchitra Krishnamurthy and Suzanne Khan have shared posts in support of Aryan on social media.

Along with Aryan Khan, his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha will remain in the custody of the NCB till October 7. The NCB has accused all of them of taking drugs and said that their WhatsApp chats have made very sensational revelations. The NCB has claimed to have received extremely shocking information from RCN’s WhatsApp chat. WhatsApp chats of Aryan, Arbaaz and Moonmoon point to international drug trafficking. The agency said the international dealings of all the accused must be investigated.

