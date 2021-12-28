Karan Johar on actors fees hike, says, new actors are asking for 25-30 crore for a movie, I am just fed up | Karan Johar said the increased fees of actors, ‘New actors also ask for 25-30 crores for a film, I am fed up’

New actors ask for 25-30 crores

Karan Johar said, “There is a newcomer who is yet to prove his dominance at the box office. One who has done number of films, he asks for 20 to 30 crores. Without any reason. He lives in his own fantasy world. “

Give money to a better technical team than an actor

Karan Johar further said, “Again you want to show a report card to such actors and say hello, this was the opening of your last film. Better than that I would like to pay more money to the technical team, who actually make the film.” make it special.”

Zoya Akhtar supported

Not only Karan Johar, producer-director Zoya Akhtar also said that it makes me very angry to even think that why some actors are given 30 crores and a video editor is given Rs 55 lakhs. Whereas what the technical team does not do for the film.

Actors don’t understand

Karan Johar said, it is difficult to have such conversations with actors because they don’t understand dilemmas. All actors have managers.. who advise actors to increase fees with every film.. and producers have to struggle with this.

135 crore fee

At the same time, the present producer Nikkhil Advani also expressed surprise and said, “It is such a condition of actors’ fees that an actor demands up to 135 crores for a film. I was shocked to hear that. I don’t have that much money. But then there are many big manufacturers, who also pay these fees.”