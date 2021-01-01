Karan Johar shares cryptic notes on Instagram Karan Johar shares secret posts about life and death on Instagram

Famous Bollywood director Karan Johar has shared a bizarre post on his life on ‘Instagram and Death’. Which is going very viral on social media. Karan Johar has shared a very emotional post referring to death and life in this post. After this post of Karan Johar, his fans are worried about why Karan has shared such a post. The producer of the film wrote, ‘Someone died … then you press the button of regret. The saying ‘life is too short’ was repeated a thousand times. Elimination of grievances was also mentioned.

Karan Johar’s Instagram post



In this post, Karan further writes, ‘Then all of a sudden I heard you being bitten and that’s what you did. Wow! People leave. Every day … but who are we alive? But suddenly when you hear people brag about you, you will be one of them.

Recently, Karan Johar has started directing his next much awaited film ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Love Story’. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be seen in the lead roles in this family drama. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. After shooting for ‘A Dil Hai Mushkil’ in 2016, Karan Johar has returned to directing. In this film, Alia is playing the role of a news anchor. In particular, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan will be supporting Karan Johar in the film.

