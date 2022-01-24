Karan Johar spreads awareness about the right to vote! This is how Karan Johar spread awareness about the right to vote!

Ahead of National Voters’ Day, famous filmmaker and director Karan Johar has taken the help of ‘Koo App’ to spread awareness about the voting rights of citizens. In India, January 25 is celebrated as National Voters’ Day. Karan Johar has posted about this on his social media platform. Karan Johar has said that.. “India is the largest democracy in the world and voting is the right of every voter.

Tomorrow 25th January is National Voters’ Day and on this occasion I want to remind everyone in advance that do not forget to exercise your right to vote.”

Recently, Karan Johar has been vocal on many socio-political issues. Assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are going to be held from February 10 to March 7.

The results of these elections will be declared on March 10. Let us tell you that this post of Karan Johar is being appreciated a lot on social media at this time. Karan Johar is often in news for one reason or the other.

At present, many films of his production are going on in discussion and some kind of update keeps coming out about him on social media.

Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 17:37 [IST]