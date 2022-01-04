Karan Johar to direct Hrithik Roshan in a huge budget action film 21 years after K3G | Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan are coming together after 21 years

return from action avatar Hrithik has proved with War that the audience still lives on the confidence he has about action films. And if seen, even at this age, Hrithik Roshan is not as fit and good looking action star as Hindi cinema. Now it is to be seen whether Hrithik Roshan accepts this offer of Karan Johar or not because till Hrithik is not satisfied with the script. Till then, no matter how close a friend he is, he does not do the film yes. working on the fighter Currently, Hrithik Roshan has started working on Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand created history in 2019 with War and before that with Bang Bang. Fighter is the third film of the pair and fans have high hopes from the film. Especially because fans have been wanting to see the pair of Hrithik and Deepika Padukone together for a long time. Krrish 4 preparation Apart from this, Hrithik Roshan has recently confirmed with a social media post that Krrish 4 will come. But when, no one knows. The work on the film has already started, this was confirmed by Rakesh Roshan himself. At the same time, ever since Hrithik Roshan has also confirmed Krrish 4, many fan theories have been discussed about the film. Now whether any of these fan theories turn out to be true or else the story of Krrish 4 will be completely unique, for that only one will have to wait for the film. READ Also Hema Malini Denied To Work In Satyam Shivam Sundaram Offered By Raj Kapoor Know The Reason Inside --> -->

Rumors of Ravana

If Hrithik Roshan’s name is discussed the most, then it is for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in which Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Sita. Madhu Mantena is producing this film and it is believed that Hrithik Roshan has agreed to play the role of Ravana in this film. It is believed that Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Ram in this film and Hrithik-Ranbir has been offered Rs 75 crores for the film.

Vikram Vedha shooting

Hrithik Roshan has started shooting for Vikram Vedha remake with Saif Ali Khan on Dussehra in 2021. One schedule of the film has been completed and the further schedule depends on the dates of the upcoming films of Corona and Hrithik. Earlier, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan were working in the film but Aamir left the film and Hrithik replaced him.

War 2 discussions

After the success of Yash Raj Films’ War, the discussions about the sequel of this film are in full swing. Siddharth Anand has also confirmed in an interview that work on the war sequel will start from 2022. The film, which came in 2019, won the hearts of the audience and became the highest-grossing film of that year.

market of rumors

Apart from this, the name of Hrithik Roshan is associated with some films in rumours. It is believed that Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty were making Satte Pe Satta remake which was offered to Hrithik Roshan but Hrithik left the film. Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with Hrithik Roshan may resume work on Salman Khan’s abandoned film Inshallah. Now how many of these films hit the screen and how many remain on paper, only the next year will tell. For now, the fans are very happy with the news of the partnership of Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan.