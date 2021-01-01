Karan Johar to launch Anjini Dhawan: Karan Johar to launch Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan after Shanaya Kapoor

Anjini has scripts for 4-5 films According to media reports, Anjini has started training in classical dance Kathak as well as Western dance form Jazz. It is also reported that scripts of four to five films have been sent to Anjini. However, he has not finalized any script yet.

Anjini’s film may come out next year Karan Johar is preparing to launch a large scale Anjini under his banner. The report says that Anjini could make her Bollywood debut by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Anjini is hot on Instagram Anjini Dhawan has been the beauty of Bollywood parties for a long time. He has huge fans on social media especially on Instagram. As of press time, Anjini has 1.63 lakh followers on Instagram.

Fans spend their lives in photoshoots Anjini is often in the spotlight because of her photoshoots and bikini photos. Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' was released in 2012. Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debuts in this film. What is special is that these three actors are at the top of the industry today.

Another star kid from the movie family is about to enter Bollywood! Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut in ‘Student of the Year’. Karan Johar launches Varun. Now there is talk that Karan Johar will launch Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan. Besides Anjini, Dharma Productions is also launching Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. It is said that Anjini has also started preparations for her debut.