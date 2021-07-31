Karan Johar told what will happen if Kareena and Ranbir reach Bigg Boss! | Karan Johar told what will happen if Kareena and Ranbir reach ‘Bigg Boss’!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Now he has told what will happen if Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan enter the reality show! Know what Karan said on the entry of these two stars.

Karan said it would be fun to watch

Karan Johar said that if Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan come to BB then they can increase over-the-top popularity. Karan went on to say, ‘The two people who can wield over-the-top popularity would be Ranbir and Bebo! They share the same vibe!! And it will be a lot of fun to watch.

Karan desperate to meet the contestants

The 49-year-old filmmaker can’t wait to meet all the contestants of the show. He added ‘I am really looking forward to meeting all the contestants and making some lifelong memories with them. believe or not! This season, there will be a lot of drama in Bigg Boss OTT and will definitely be over the top. I can tell!’

Neha Bhasin’s name confirmed

Playback singer Neha Bhasin is the first confirmed contestant of the reality show. However, other names have not been disclosed yet. Karan will be anchoring the six-week-long drama of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. It will stream on Voot from August 8.

‘Bigg Boss’ will also come on TV

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to COLORS with the launch of season 15 of ‘Bigg Boss’, which will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

