Karan johar wants to locked up in house with these 2 hot actresses

New Delhi. The superhit show Bigg Boss coming on the small screen is once again going to hit a bang on the Voot app with a new style. The audience will get to see a lot of new things in this show, which will be aired in the name of Bigg Boss OTT. And most importantly, Karan Johar has been chosen to host the show. Now the audience along with Karan Johar is also very excited for this show.

Before starting the show, Karan Johar has shared many things with the media. In which he has told that he wants to lock himself in Bigg Boss house, but there are some things without which he cannot live alone even for a moment. If he gets his phone inside the house, then he can stay in Bigg Boss house for many days.

When Karan Johar was asked who would he want to be with if he got a chance to stay in the Bigg Boss house? So Karan Johar said that he would like to be locked in the Bigg Boss house with Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are good friends of Karan, due to which he has named both of them.

