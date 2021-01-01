Karan Johar’s mother Hiru Johar advised him for Bigg Boss

Karan Johar has a deep and loving relationship with his mother Hero Johar. Nowadays Karan is seen hosting Bigg Boss OTT. He was surprised when he was approached for the show but his mother was stunned and not sure about Karan for the show.

However, Karan and Hiru are already big fans of the show. In such a situation, Hiru Johar left the decision to the boy but also gave some advice. He said to Karan, ‘Look at what you are saying, to whom and when.’ Only time will tell how true Karan is to his mother’s words.



Ranveer Singh was declared the best co-host

At the same time, when Karan was asked who could be a good co-host in the show with him, he immediately mentioned actor Ranveer Singh. Karan said, “Ranveer is an entertainment hub of energy and polywood. Communicating with them is nothing short of a feast. It will fit because it is top notch, interesting and real and has all the needs of a show.

OTT will then premiere on TV

Let me tell you, the streaming of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is taking place on Vote. The first 6 weeks the show will be shown online. It will be followed by a television premiere, hosted by Salman Khan as before. Fans are also eagerly waiting for this.

