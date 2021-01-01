Karan Johar’s mother Hiru Johar advised him for Bigg Boss
Ranveer Singh was declared the best co-host
At the same time, when Karan was asked who could be a good co-host in the show with him, he immediately mentioned actor Ranveer Singh. Karan said, “Ranveer is an entertainment hub of energy and polywood. Communicating with them is nothing short of a feast. It will fit because it is top notch, interesting and real and has all the needs of a show.
OTT will then premiere on TV
Let me tell you, the streaming of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is taking place on Vote. The first 6 weeks the show will be shown online. It will be followed by a television premiere, hosted by Salman Khan as before. Fans are also eagerly waiting for this.
#Karan #Johars #mother #Hiru #Johar #advised #Bigg #Boss
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.