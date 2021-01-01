Karan Johar’s sexist Rakesh Bapat: Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar explodes Rakesh Bapat calls him a sexist
In fact, during the recent nomination work in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Bigg Boss asked two names from the safe contestants Rakesh Bapat and Nishant Bhatt to inform the nominees about the inconvenience. Rakesh had taken the name of Pratik Sahajpal on this and while explaining the reason said that he is a boy, so he has more power than girls. Other members of the family disagreed with Rakesh’s statement, while Karan Johar took his class.
Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana in shock at being homeless, wrote – I will keep my mouth shut because …
Karan Johar told Rakesh Bapat that he did not understand his logic that women are weaker than men. Men have more power. Karan said that if he wants to save Shamita, he clearly says that he wants to save her. But it is wrong to give the reason that the symbol is stronger than Shamita. Karan further said, ‘We live in a world where you can’t say such things.’
After hearing this from Karan, Rakesh Bapat says that he knows what a woman’s strength is and he has grown up living among women. But Karan Johar was not ready to understand Rakesh Bapat and he said, ‘It is not only difficult but impossible to understand Rakesh.’
#Karan #Johars #sexist #Rakesh #Bapat #Bigg #Boss #OTT #Karan #Johar #explodes #Rakesh #Bapat #calls #sexist
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.