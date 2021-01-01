Karan Johar’s sexist Rakesh Bapat: Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar explodes Rakesh Bapat calls him a sexist

In the ‘Sunday Ka War’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, where Karan Johar took classes of all the contestants and told them his mistakes, he also told Rakesh Bapat. After listening to Rakesh Bapat’s comment, Karan Johar got angry and started his class.

Rakesh Bapat is the quietest member of the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ household. Even if a guest comes in the house, he also encourages Rakesh Bapat to speak, keep your opinion. Rakesh Bapat’s behavior has changed a lot in the last few days. After breaking all connections in the show, Rakesh Bapat’s attitude towards Shamita also changed, when he commented that men are more powerful than women.



In fact, during the recent nomination work in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Bigg Boss asked two names from the safe contestants Rakesh Bapat and Nishant Bhatt to inform the nominees about the inconvenience. Rakesh had taken the name of Pratik Sahajpal on this and while explaining the reason said that he is a boy, so he has more power than girls. Other members of the family disagreed with Rakesh’s statement, while Karan Johar took his class.



Karan Johar told Rakesh Bapat that he did not understand his logic that women are weaker than men. Men have more power. Karan said that if he wants to save Shamita, he clearly says that he wants to save her. But it is wrong to give the reason that the symbol is stronger than Shamita. Karan further said, ‘We live in a world where you can’t say such things.’

After hearing this from Karan, Rakesh Bapat says that he knows what a woman’s strength is and he has grown up living among women. But Karan Johar was not ready to understand Rakesh Bapat and he said, ‘It is not only difficult but impossible to understand Rakesh.’