Karan Johar’s upcoming Actress Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19! Karan Johar’s upcoming actress Shanaya Kapoor became a victim of corona virus

tested positive

Other dinner guests like Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora are also COVID-positive. On Wednesday evening, Shanaya Kapoor wrote on her Instagram story, “I have tested positive for COVID-19.” Since then, there has been a lot of discussion about her on social media.

Maharashtra’s lockdown was open

Recently people felt some relief from Kovid-19 and only a few months ago Maharashtra’s lockdown was open and theaters were re-opened.

The third wave can be seen

But now cases have started getting one after the other and the news is that in the coming year 2022, the third wave of new variant Omicron of Corona can be seen.

don’t have to go through lockdown

People are just praying that this does not happen and they do not have to go through the lockdown again. Recently, the maximum number of corona cases were reported in Maharashtra itself. Shanaya Kapoor often shares her stunning pictures and people love her pictures.

There is a lot of focus on dance

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut with Karan Johar’s film ‘Both Mile Aisa’ and she is working hard for it. She has focused a lot on dance and is also taking acting classes.