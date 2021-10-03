Karan Kundra opens in Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundra opens in Bigg Boss 15

Before Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ started, there was a lot of talk about actress and VJ Anusha Dandekar being a part of the show. However, now the show’s housemate has become her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundra. Recently, Anusha had accused Karan of cheating in gestures. In such a situation, before going home, Karan had an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times and explained why he is not afraid to discuss his relationship in front of the camera. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

The 15th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ has started on Saturday, October 2. Jay Bhanushali, Tejaswi Prakash, Akasing, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sahajpal, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff and actor Karan Kundra have entered the show. Karan is considered a strong competitor of the show. Recently, Anusha had accused Karan of cheating by gestures. When Karan was asked how comfortable he would be if Anusha entered the house as a wild card? On this Karan said, ‘This is very good. I know him very well. I know what he likes and what he doesn’t. If we were together before, we would be together again, whatever it is.



No fear of discussing personal relationships

In Bigg Boss, there is a lot of talk about personal life, relationships, the separation of competitors, but Karan is not afraid of this at all. According to Karan, ‘My life has always been an open book. All aspects of my life have come to the fore, be it my relationship or anything else. I have chosen this line myself, so if I find love here, I also get a little hate. If this is to be, then what I have done is in front of everyone. So I’m not ashamed to talk about my life. Everyone already knows everything about my relationship. I have never hidden anything from anyone, even if it is discussed in the show, it will repeat the same things that have already been discussed. So I will say what I said now, I am not afraid of these things.

The show has no intention of making love

While there are a lot of fights in ‘Bigg Boss’, some love affairs are formed every year. How ready is Karan for this? To this question he says, ‘Look, I am in a very good place in my life, very happy but at the same time I know that when we are in a small house and our feelings are very high, it is important that the illusion becomes very easy. Maybe a girl likes me, at the time she thinks it’s just right, but when she gets your life back and forth on the phone, it feels like there’s no man, she felt right at the time. So I wouldn’t say his feelings are fake but I don’t want to get caught up in that. Else, you don’t know, anything can happen. ‘

‘Big Boss’ was meant to be

Asked why he did ‘Bigg Boss’, Karan said, “It’s a very exciting and challenging show. Its reach is very wide, so many avenues are open to you. You live in people’s hearts. Bigg Boss has made people’s careers, so I I’m a fan of this format. It was never a question of why I wanted to do ‘Bigg Boss’, it was a question of when to do it. I had to do it.