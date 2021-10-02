Karan Kundra Slap Incident: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundra learn about his arguments and slap incidents

TV star rock star Karan Kundra has also entered ‘Bigg Boss 15’ this time. Karan Kundra is famous not only as a lover but also as a bad boy. Karan Kundra had a breakup with Anusha Dandekar a few months back, but he is ready to reunite when he enters the house of Bigg Boss.

On the stage of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Karan Kundra revealed to Salman Khan that he will find love for himself at home. He also said that ‘Bigg Boss’ was the most challenging decision of his life. The more Karan Kundra is talked about his love life and career, the more there is talk about his arguments and ‘bad boy’ image. This is because there are two ‘slap scams’ related to Karan Kundra’s life.



TV debut in 2008

But before that we will tell you that Karan Kundra is counted among the top stars of TV today. He started his acting career in 2008 with the TV show ‘Kitni Mohabbat Hai’. After this, he appeared in many reality shows besides ‘Betaab Dil Ki Tamanna Hai’, ‘Horror Story’, ‘Gumrah’ and ‘Aahat’.



Also worked in movies

Karan Kundra has also tried his luck in Bollywood. He made films like Horror Story, Mubarakkan, 1921 and last year Dolly Kitty and Wo Shining Stars.

Photo: Twitter @ColorsTV

When the TV actress was slapped

The first slap scam took place during the TV show ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaya Hum’. Karan Kundra was working with TV actress Sanvi Talwar in that show. During the shooting of a scene, Karan Kundra wanted to kiss Sanvi Talwar. In response, Sanvi had to slap him. It is said that during the shooting, Sanvi slapped Karan Kundra harder. This infuriated Karan Kundra. After the shooting of the scene, Karan Kundra went to Sanvi and not only slapped her but also abused her.



The contestant was slapped for killing his sister, leaving the show

The second slap scandal happened during a season of the reality show ‘Roadies’. This is 2017. At that time, during the audition for ‘Roadies Rising’, Karan Kundra slapped a contestant. When a contestant said during an audition that he had murdered his sister because she had married her own friend against the wishes of family members. Hearing this, Karan Kundra lost his composure and slapped the contestant hard.

Even Ranvijay Singh, Neha Dhupia and Harbhajan Singh were stunned by Karan’s action. Later, Karan Kundra, while teaching the contestant a lesson, said, ‘You are talking about society, you are the biggest worm of society. Instead of worrying about the world, you should be happy for your sister.