Karan Kundrra remembers his ex girlfriend after seeing Shamita Shettys dress

Daily one thing new occurs in the home of actuality present ‘Bigg Boss 15’. In the home, the contestants quarrel amongst themselves and generally they’re seen joking. On the similar time, new tales and tales are additionally heard in the course of the present. On the similar time, one such humorous second has come to the fore in its newest episode. Truly, seeing a dress by Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundra remembered his ex-girlfriend.

Shamita Shetty was sporting a ruffled beige dress and he or she was strolling within the backyard space. On the similar time, Karan Kundra checked out her and stored taking a look at her and all of the sudden mentioned ‘he has precisely the identical dress’. Whereas Karan Kundrra’s current girlfriend Tejashwi Prakash tells Rakhi Sawant ‘Shamita’s dress reminded Karan of somebody. After which Rakhi instantly goes to Karan Kundra and begins asking him for his title. Responding to this, Karan mentioned that his ex-girlfriend additionally has an identical dress.

Then again, the viewers was pondering that Karan was speaking about Anusha Dandekar however seeing the photograph going viral on social media, evidently he was speaking about actress Yogita Bihani. As a result of Yogita additionally has a dress like Shamita, whose photograph might be seen on social media.

Then again, taking a look at Yogita’s photograph, it’s clear that Karan was speaking about her. After this incident, as soon as once more issues are spreading quick in regards to the relationship between Karan and Yogita.

Earlier than this, when Karan and Tejashwi instructed about their relationship, rumors of Karan and Yogita Bihani relationship had been additionally spreading. Nevertheless, there was no affirmation of this information in any method. Apparently VJ Anusha Dandekar had tweeted about Karan and Yogita being in a relationship. After this Yogita stopped tweeting and posting of any type for Karan.

Allow us to let you know, Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar had been in a relationship with one another for a few years. However as a result of some cause each of them broke up. In the meantime, there have been additionally stories of Anusha showing in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as a wild card contestant, however Anusha dismissed the rumors and mentioned that she would by no means do such a present.