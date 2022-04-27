Karan Kundrra’s new music video, fans love him a lot! Karan Kundrra’s new music video, fans give a lot of love!

Karan Kundrra is ready to surprise you every time with his screen presence. Now this time, the actor has impressed us with his never-seen-before avatar in Bechari. Star’s new music video has grabbed everyone’s attention. Karan Kundrra’s look as Sultan is rocking the internet. Fans are trending the actor on social media for his worthy avatar and are praising him for coming up with a unique story of love, pain and betrayal.

Meanwhile, his infectious chemistry with Divya Agarwal and powerhouse performance in the music video has also become a hit. Karan Kundrra says “I am thrilled to present Bechari to the audience. It is a complete package,

From beautiful music to thrilling story! I had the best time exploring the character for the music video as it is something which I have not done before. Working on him and capturing his beats with Divya Agarwal was a free process as an actor.

I am sure the audience will enjoy it.” Sung by Afsana Khan, the song introduces Karan Kundrra in a new light, and the star did justice to every scene! Music video released this morning is already perfect Reasons why it’s climbing all the charts!

Apart from this, Karan Kundrra is making headlines for hosting Lock Up and Dance Deewane Juniors. The untitled project with audience favorite Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda will also be seen in Khatra Khatra opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 16:30 [IST]