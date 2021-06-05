Karan Mehra Accuses Nisha Rawal of Switching Off Cameras That Could Have Recorded The Incident, She Clarifies





Goregaon: Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s home dispute is getting uglier with every passing day. The evening when the hell broke free, the incident may have been recorded within the cameras put in on the couple’s home however the footage isn’t accessible because the cameras have been switched off. The incident befell on June 1, when Karan was arrested for allegedly assaulting his spouse Nisha. Now, each are blaming one another. Additionally Learn – Amid Karan Mehra’s Extramarital Affair Rumours, His Chat With co-Star Himanshi Goes Viral

Talking with ETimes, Karan mentioned, “There are seven cameras in our 4BHK residence. Each room has a digital camera barring the bed room. The digital camera within the corridor is put in at an angle that might have captured the realm the place she hit her head in opposition to the wall. However then, I realised that Nisha had switched off the cameras in the home. If we had the footage, issues would have been clearer, however the primary management was switched off. The whole lot appeared to have been orchestrated and deliberate upfront.” Additionally Learn – ‘I Grew to become Suicidal’: Karan Mehra Reacts to Nisha Rawal’s ‘Bodily Abuse’ Remark

Nisha additionally accepted that she had switched off the cameras a while in the past as Karan could be at his finest behaviour wherever there have been cameras however within the bed room, the place they didn’t have a digital camera, he would ‘abuse’ and ‘hit’ her. She mentioned, “Sure, the cameras have been off, and I had switched them off a while in the past. Karan could be on his finest behaviour, be good to me and play with our son Kavish wherever there have been cameras, whereas within the bed room the place we didn’t have a digital camera; he would abuse and hit me. So, I had switched off the cameras many days in the past. Now, the police have confiscated the DVR (Digital Video Recorder), which might report every part.” Additionally Learn – “Nisha Kitna Karvachauth Karti Thi”: Rakhi Sawant is Heartbroken After Karan Mehra’s Home Violence Case

Karan and Nisha proceed to stage allegations in opposition to one another. Whereas Nisha accused Karan of home violence and extramarital affair and lodged a grievance in opposition to him at Goregaon Police Station on Monday evening, Karan claimed that he didn’t contact her. In truth, he alleged that she banged her head in opposition to the wall and blamed it on him.