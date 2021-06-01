Karan Mehra Arrested After Fight With Wife Nisha Rawal – Deets Inside





Mumbai: Widespread TV actor Karan Mehra has been arrested by Mumbai Police final night time i.e. on Tuesday, after a battle together with his spouse and actor Nisha Rawal. Information company ANI has reported the actor is at Goregaon Police Station and Mumbai Police is recording his assertion. ‘Nisha Rawal filed a grievance in opposition to Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police’, reads the tweet. Additionally Learn – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Karan Mehra Shares An Lovable Image Of Son Kavish On Social Media

Maharashtra | Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his spouse & actor Nisha Rawal filed a grievance in Goregaon space final night time. Rawal filed a grievance in opposition to Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

Since just a few days, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal had been dealing with bother of their marital life. It was being mentioned that the couple was making an attempt to type their variations out, nevertheless, issues acquired ugly. Karan Mehra, who’s busy together with his upcoming Punjabi tasks had a battle together with his spouse Nisha who’s in Mumbai along with her 4-year-old son Kavish. Karan and Nisha had all the time been an ideal couple. From their earlier interviews and social media pages, nobody may guess that there may very well be any drawback between them.

On Monday, Karan had shared an Instagram submit the place his son is seen serving him water and so they have a cute chat on how they two love one another. The actor wrote: “How fast they develop and begin instructing you what to do 😅 My water consumption is taken care of by fixed refills from water dispenser and being served so cutely by @kavishmehra 😘😘 I Love You Gazillion too ❤️”.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karan Mehra and Major Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’s Nisha Rawal dated one another for six years and tied the knot on November 24, 2012 and have become proud dad and mom in 2017.

