Karan Mehra emotional video for son Kavish: Domestic violence case with wife Nisha Rawal

Nowadays, actor Karan Mehra is going through a very difficult time and his son is suffering day and night in the memory of Kavish. He has shared a video of the boy on social media and said he has not even seen his face for the past 75 days. Karan Mehra’s fans are also saddened by this video and are advising the actor to be patient.

A few weeks back, Karan Mehra’s wife and actress Nisha Rawal had lodged an FIR against him alleging domestic violence and assault. Karan Mehra was later arrested. However, a few hours later, Karan Mehra was released. After this, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal made very serious allegations against each other and the case reached the custody of son Kavish. Since then, Nisha Rawal has taken her son Kavish with her.



Ongoing divorce and custody case

Along with the divorce case of Nisha and Karan Mehra, a child custody case is also pending. Karan Mehra is sad that he is being kept away from his son and has not even seen his face for the last 75 days.

Can Karan Mehra be arrested again? Nisha Rawal has filed a case of domestic violence

Not invited to the child’s birthday

In June 2021, Nisha Rawal also celebrated her son Kavish’s birthday with her friends and she did not even invite Karan Mehra to it. Karan Mehra then wished the boy a happy birthday through a post on social media.



Serious accusations against each other



In June this year, Nisha Rawal had accused Karan Mehra of assault and having an extramarital affair. In an interview, Karan Mehra had claimed that his marital problems had been going on for a long time. The two tried very hard to resolve their differences. But to no avail. Nisha had allegedly assaulted Karan Mehra, while Karan Mehra claimed that Nisha had slapped him along with his brother, stabbed him in the chest and spat in his face. According to him, Nisha Rawal had also insulted her family members.

