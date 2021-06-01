Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal Domestic Abuse Case Update





Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal home violence case replace: After Karan Mehra stated that his spouse Nisha Rawal has falsely accused her of home violence, the latter spoke out in an interview too. On Tuesday, in an interplay with a information leady, Nisha accused Karan of getting an extramarital affair. She claimed that she has been placing up together with his behaviour for a very long time and even after understanding about his alleged affair, she determined to stick with him and have a dialog about it to attempt to make their marriage work.

Nisha spoke to ETimes in an interview and stated that she has by no means behaved like a girl who would wish to do any hurt to her husband or her marriage. She stated, "I learnt about him being concerned with one other girl round a few months in the past. I noticed his textual content messages to the lady, I noticed them for myself. Even after that, I sat him down and informed him to speak about it. I've not behaved like a girl who will rip a person into items. I requested him if he didn't wish to proceed then no downside."

The actor, who had participated with Karan within the dance actuality present Nach Baliye, added that he has been assaulting her for a very long time however she saved silent. Nisha stated that she didn't wish to be the lady who stays silent within the marriage any longer and that's the rationale she determined to take the assistance of the police this time. "One of many prices filed by me towards him is of home violence. I hadn't spoken about it for therefore a few years as I perceive that his profession and picture are of utmost significance for an actor. Regardless of being thoughtful and compassionate, I've needed to face one thing like this," she stated.

Nisha has added that she has ‘proof’ to show her claims of home abuse and that Karan has additionally not been taking accountability for his or her baby.

In the meantime, Karan has denied all of the allegations and has maintained that Nisha smashed her head within the wall and blamed him for a similar whereas submitting the FIR. He alleged that Nisha desires to finish the wedding and take all his cash however he can’t let that occur as a result of the time shouldn’t be type to him financially and if he provides all his earnings to her, how will he survive.