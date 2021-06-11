Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal’s old lockdown video resurfaces, where she says ‘Yeh Aadmi Roj Meri Pitai Karta Hai’





Probably the most stunning developments of latest instances from the world of ITV was the home violence controversy of Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal. On June 1, he was arrested by the Goregaon cop after she filed an FIR on him. It appears they’d an argument and he banged her head on the wall of her bed room. Nisha Rawal began bleeding and wanted stitches for a similar. Whereas there have been rumours of their marriage being in bother, the case introduced forth some ugly info. Followers of Karan Mehra are in shock as he all the time got here throughout as a really loving devoted father and husband. Nisha Rawal has even mentioned that that he’s having an affair with another girl. Additionally Learn – From Tina Dutta’s topless pic to Kumar Sanu taking up Amit Kumar, listed here are the highest 5 latest controversies that rattled TV business

Now, an old video has resurfaced. It’s from April 2021. Within the video, Nisha Rawal is urging Karan Mehra to make a video for {couples}. Whereas it seems to be like a enjoyable one, we get hints that issues are simply not proper. Nisha Rawal says this man beats her up every day, whereas he asserts that she is the largest burden of his life. We are able to see that Karan Mehra is totally disinterested in that video. It looks like she took the initiative to do it. Additionally Learn – Trending TV Information in the present day: Pearl V Puri rape case, Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her life-partner, Rohit Shetty’s 7 years journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi and extra

The couple have mentioned that they tried to make issues work, nevertheless it didn’t occur. Nisha Rawal apparently got here to know in regards to the different girl a yr again and even advised his mother and father. They didn’t give her the wanted emotional assist. Nisha Rawal is the one little one of her mother and father. Her business associates like Rohit Okay Verma, Karan V Grover and others are supporting her. It was additionally mentioned that Karan Mehra took away all her earrings from commercials and even the jewelry given to her on the time of marriage. Allow us to see how issues find yourself for the couple! Additionally Learn – Late Divya Bhatnagar’s husband, Gagan Gabru extends assist to Pearl V Puri And Karan Mehra; says, ‘Cease misuse of legal guidelines towards males’

