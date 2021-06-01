Karan Mehra Reveals Nisha Rawal Was Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder





Mumbai: TV actor Karan Mehra who has been granted bail after his arrest by the Mumbai Police on June 1, reveals stunning particulars about his marriage. Earlier, Karan and his spouse Nisha Rawal declined rumours of bother in marriage, however now issues have come out and Karan was accused of home violence. In his newest interview after the incident, Karan revealed that his spouse and actor Nisha was recognized with bipolar five-six years in the past. Karan Mehra instructed HT: "Truly, Nisha has temper swings and violent anger streak. She would throw stuff and hit herself and others. 5-six years in the past, she was recognized as bipolar. Individuals, together with our mates and kinfolk have seen her behaviour in public and I couldn't take it anymore".

Karan and Nisha, who've been married for 9 years and recognized one another for 14 years, have a son. They have been coping with their marital issues since some time and in March they determined to go their separate methods. Mehra has admitted that he's heartbroken as he by no means needed his marriage to return at this stage. He added, "I've been disrespected and now to make use of the bechari woman card is unbelievable. Individuals know me within the business and know what I've put into this marriage and executed issues for her. Right now, I'm not ready to provide what she desires and that is what I get? Jab lavish life thi, tum take pleasure in karte the, aaj bura time hai, we've got to manage, toh you need to separate. I agreed to separation however to take the whole lot, shouldn't be executed. Karan ko sadak pe lao aur hume saare paise mile, yeh plan hai. If I give her all what I earn, what's going to I survive on."

Karan Mehra revealed that final evening's incident was deliberate by Nisha and her brother. They even switched off the CCTV cameras of home. As per him, Nisha banged her head and blamed him that he did it. "There was no proof of what she did. And so they all of a sudden took out their cellphone cameras to report what occurred. It felt like a plot in opposition to. They referred to as the cops and so did I and even the cops understood what the reality was. I'm not a violent individual and I instructed Nisha to swear on our son that I did that however she didn't," says the actor.

Karan Mehra is presently at his good friend’s place and can go dwelling to select up his stuff.