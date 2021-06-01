Karan Mehra Trends on Twitter After Domestic Abuse Case by Nisha Rawal, Netizens Stand Divided on Naitik Image

By | June 1, 2021
Karan Mehra Trends on Twitter After Domestic Abuse Case by Nisha Rawal, Netizens Stand Divided on Naitik Image

Karan Mehra traits on Twitter: TV actor Karan Mehra was arrested on the allegations of assault and home violence this morning after his spouse and actor Nisha Rawal filed a police criticism in Mumbai. Whereas he’s out on bail now, individuals on social media have began speaking about him, particularly as a result of most of them know him as the easy man from the favored TV present Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Additionally Learn – Nisha Rawal Accuses Karan Mehra of Bodily Assault, Says ‘He Used To Punch Me, Even Hit Me With Bat’

Karan performed the function of Naitik Singhania within the present alongside Hina Khan who performed the character of Akshara Maheshwari. The present featured Karan because the idol husband and son who at all times held household values and morality increased than anything in life. So when the information of Karan being arrested for home violence broke out, netizens couldn’t assist however keep in mind how his on-screen picture was completely reverse of how he allegedly appeared in actual life. Many others, nonetheless, believed in Karan’s facet of the story and remembered the time when he participated and led a controversy-free journey in Bigg Boss, a present which is understood for its controversies. Take a look at a couple of tweets right here: Additionally Learn – Video of Two Oldies Preventing like Youngsters whereas Enjoying Carrom Board Goes Viral | WATCH

In the meantime, Karan has alleged that his spouse has had a violent streak and he stored ignoring her. Nevertheless, after their child was born, she was identified with bipolar dysfunction. The actor additionally alleged that it was Nisha who smashed her head within the wall and accused him of the identical. In an interview with Hindustan Instances, he mentioned, “I’ve been disrespected and now to make use of the bechari woman card is unbelievable. Folks know me within the business and know what I’ve put into this marriage and carried out issues for her. At this time, I’m not ready to provide what she needs and that is what I get? Jab lavish life thi, tum get pleasure from karte the, aaj bura time hai, we have now to manage, toh you need to separate. I agreed to separation however to take every part, shouldn’t be carried out. Karan ko sadak pe lao aur hume saare paise mile, yeh plan hai. If I give her all what I earn, what is going to I survive on.”


