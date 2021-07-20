Karan Singh Grove Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
Karan Singh Grove Is an Indian model and actor who works primarily in the television industry and Hindi films. He began his career in the television industry with Dill Mill Gaye’s show, eventually working on Kitni mast hai zindagi, Qubool hai, Solah Singaar, Kausauti Zindagi Ki and more.
After that, Karan Singh Grover happened to participate in the Gradrugs Manhunt Contest and won the most popular award. After making his Bollywood debut in Brahm, he starred in several films such as Alone, IM 24, 3 Dev and Hate Story 3.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Karan Singh Grove
|nickname
|KSG
|Known name
|Karan Singh Grove
|Birthday
|February 23, 1982
|age
|39 years (as of 2021)
|place of origin
|New Delhi, India
|Birthplace
|New Delhi, India
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Bollywood actor, model
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Grilfriend / Affairs
|Shraddha Nigam (actress)
Nicole Alvarez (choreographer)
Ginnifer Goodwin (actress)
Bipasha Basu (actress)
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Pisces
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
As a child, Karan Singh Grover’s family moved to Saudi Arabia, where they finished school and returned to India for graduation. After finishing his studies, he began working as a banquet executive in Oman. Karan Singh Grover is said to be Salman Khan in the television industry. He is a very large tattoo freak and has about 10 tattoos on his body.
Karan is an imaginative and crazy person who is very bad at judging people. The first marriage to Shraddha Nigam lasted only six months and they divorced. The reason for his divorce is said to be his extramarital negotiations. After this, he fell in love with his former co-star Jennifer Winget, who married, but soon they separated. Karan Singh Grover has been having a happy marriage with Bipasha Basu since 2016.
Education, family, ethnicity:-
|school name
|International Indian School, Dammam (IISD),
Saudi Arabia
|College / university
|IHM Mumbai, Dadar Catering College
|Educational background
|Graduate school (hotel management)
|Ethnicity
|Sikhs
|Father’s name
|Amrit Pal Singh (worked at a travel agency)
|Mother’s name
|Deepasin
|Brother’s name
|Ish Meet Thing Rover (Young)
|Sister name
|Not applicable
|Spouse / wife name
|First wife: Shraddha Nigam (divorce, 2008-2009)
Second wife: Jennifer Winget (divorce, 2012-2014)
Third wife: Bipasha Basu (2016-present)
|Child (child) name
|Son: N / A
Daughter: Shaka & Akira
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|Gradrugsman Hunt Contest – Received the most popular model award
|Karakal Award – Win the most promising star in Show Dill Mill Gaye
|Indian Telly Awards – Won the TV personality of the year at the show Qubool Hai
|Indian Television Academy Awards- Won Desh Ka Sitara – Best Actor Popular at Show Qubool Hai
|G-Gold Award- The perfect on-screen jody for the show Qubool Hai
|G-Gold Award- Acquired Bollywood’s Featured Stock
|G-Gold Award – Show Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Best Actor Negative (Popular)
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|13.4 Rupees (INR)
|Monthly salary / income
|80,000 rupees per day (for TV cereal)
|Home address
|unknown
|car
|Audi Q7
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Hamburgers, pizzas, vadapao
|Favorite actor
|Amitabh Bachchan
|Favorite actress
|Kareena Kapoor
|Favorite color
|white
|Favorite hobby
|Play games on playstation
|Favorite cricket player
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Favorite destination
|Maldives
|Favorite movie director
|Lamb Gopal Verma
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Light brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 9 inches
|Meters – 1.75 m
|Centimeter – 175 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 76 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Chest – 44
|Waist size – 32 inches
|Biceps size – 15 inches
|Figure measurement – 44-32-15
