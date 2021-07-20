People

Karan Singh Grove Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Karan Singh Grove Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
Karan Singh Grove Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Karan Singh Grove Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Karan Singh Grove Height Weight Age Wife More

Karan Singh Grove Is an Indian model and actor who works primarily in the television industry and Hindi films. He began his career in the television industry with Dill Mill Gaye’s show, eventually working on Kitni mast hai zindagi, Qubool hai, Solah Singaar, Kausauti Zindagi Ki and more.

After that, Karan Singh Grover happened to participate in the Gradrugs Manhunt Contest and won the most popular award. After making his Bollywood debut in Brahm, he starred in several films such as Alone, IM 24, 3 Dev and Hate Story 3.

Karan Singh Grove Height Weight Age Problem Wife
Karan Singh Grove Height Weight Problem Wife More

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Karan Singh Grove
nickname KSG
Known name Karan Singh Grove
Birthday February 23, 1982
age 39 years (as of 2021)
place of origin New Delhi, India
Birthplace New Delhi, India
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Bollywood actor, model
Marriage status marriage
Grilfriend / Affairs Shraddha Nigam (actress)
Nicole Alvarez (choreographer)
Ginnifer Goodwin (actress)
Bipasha Basu (actress)
religion Hindu
Zodiac Pisces
Eating habits vegetarian
As a child, Karan Singh Grover’s family moved to Saudi Arabia, where they finished school and returned to India for graduation. After finishing his studies, he began working as a banquet executive in Oman. Karan Singh Grover is said to be Salman Khan in the television industry. He is a very large tattoo freak and has about 10 tattoos on his body.

Karan is an imaginative and crazy person who is very bad at judging people. The first marriage to Shraddha Nigam lasted only six months and they divorced. The reason for his divorce is said to be his extramarital negotiations. After this, he fell in love with his former co-star Jennifer Winget, who married, but soon they separated. Karan Singh Grover has been having a happy marriage with Bipasha Basu since 2016.

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name International Indian School, Dammam (IISD),
Saudi Arabia
College / university IHM Mumbai, Dadar Catering College
Educational background Graduate school (hotel management)
Ethnicity Sikhs
Father’s name Amrit Pal Singh (worked at a travel agency)
Mother’s name Deepasin
Brother’s name Ish Meet Thing Rover (Young)
Sister name Not applicable
Spouse / wife name First wife: Shraddha Nigam (divorce, 2008-2009)
Second wife: Jennifer Winget (divorce, 2012-2014)
Third wife: Bipasha Basu (2016-present)
Child (child) name Son: N / A
Daughter: Shaka & Akira
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Gradrugsman Hunt Contest – Received the most popular model award
Karakal Award – Win the most promising star in Show Dill Mill Gaye
Indian Telly Awards – Won the TV personality of the year at the show Qubool Hai
Indian Television Academy Awards- Won Desh Ka Sitara – Best Actor Popular at Show Qubool Hai
G-Gold Award- The perfect on-screen jody for the show Qubool Hai
G-Gold Award- Acquired Bollywood’s Featured Stock
G-Gold Award – Show Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Best Actor Negative (Popular)
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 13.4 Rupees (INR)
Monthly salary / income 80,000 rupees per day (for TV cereal)
Home address unknown
car Audi Q7
favorite:-

Favorite food Hamburgers, pizzas, vadapao
Favorite actor Amitabh Bachchan
Favorite actress Kareena Kapoor
Favorite color white
Favorite hobby Play games on playstation
Favorite cricket player Sachin Tendulkar
Favorite destination Maldives
Favorite movie director Lamb Gopal Verma
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color Light brown
height Feet – 5 feet 9 inches
Meters – 1.75 m
Centimeter – 175 cm
weight Kilogram – 76 Kg
Figure measurement Chest – 44
Waist size – 32 inches
Biceps size – 15 inches
Figure measurement – ​​44-32-15

1stock

