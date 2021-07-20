Karan Singh Grove Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Karan Singh Grove Is an Indian model and actor who works primarily in the television industry and Hindi films. He began his career in the television industry with Dill Mill Gaye’s show, eventually working on Kitni mast hai zindagi, Qubool hai, Solah Singaar, Kausauti Zindagi Ki and more.

After that, Karan Singh Grover happened to participate in the Gradrugs Manhunt Contest and won the most popular award. After making his Bollywood debut in Brahm, he starred in several films such as Alone, IM 24, 3 Dev and Hate Story 3.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Karan Singh Grove nickname KSG Known name Karan Singh Grove Birthday February 23, 1982 age 39 years (as of 2021) place of origin New Delhi, India Birthplace New Delhi, India Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Country of Citizenship Indian Profession Bollywood actor, model Marriage status marriage Grilfriend / Affairs Shraddha Nigam (actress)

Nicole Alvarez (choreographer)

Ginnifer Goodwin (actress)

Bipasha Basu (actress) religion Hindu Zodiac Pisces Eating habits vegetarian

As a child, Karan Singh Grover’s family moved to Saudi Arabia, where they finished school and returned to India for graduation. After finishing his studies, he began working as a banquet executive in Oman. Karan Singh Grover is said to be Salman Khan in the television industry. He is a very large tattoo freak and has about 10 tattoos on his body.

Karan is an imaginative and crazy person who is very bad at judging people. The first marriage to Shraddha Nigam lasted only six months and they divorced. The reason for his divorce is said to be his extramarital negotiations. After this, he fell in love with his former co-star Jennifer Winget, who married, but soon they separated. Karan Singh Grover has been having a happy marriage with Bipasha Basu since 2016.

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name International Indian School, Dammam (IISD),

Saudi Arabia College / university IHM Mumbai, Dadar Catering College Educational background Graduate school (hotel management) Ethnicity Sikhs Father’s name Amrit Pal Singh (worked at a travel agency) Mother’s name Deepasin Brother’s name Ish Meet Thing Rover (Young) Sister name Not applicable Spouse / wife name First wife: Shraddha Nigam (divorce, 2008-2009)

Second wife: Jennifer Winget (divorce, 2012-2014)

Third wife: Bipasha Basu (2016-present) Child (child) name Son: N / A

Daughter: Shaka & Akira

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements Gradrugsman Hunt Contest – Received the most popular model award Karakal Award – Win the most promising star in Show Dill Mill Gaye Indian Telly Awards – Won the TV personality of the year at the show Qubool Hai Indian Television Academy Awards- Won Desh Ka Sitara – Best Actor Popular at Show Qubool Hai G-Gold Award- The perfect on-screen jody for the show Qubool Hai G-Gold Award- Acquired Bollywood’s Featured Stock G-Gold Award – Show Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Best Actor Negative (Popular)

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth 13.4 Rupees (INR) Monthly salary / income 80,000 rupees per day (for TV cereal) Home address unknown car Audi Q7

favorite:-

Favorite food Hamburgers, pizzas, vadapao Favorite actor Amitabh Bachchan Favorite actress Kareena Kapoor Favorite color white Favorite hobby Play games on playstation Favorite cricket player Sachin Tendulkar Favorite destination Maldives Favorite movie director Lamb Gopal Verma

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black Eye color Light brown height Feet – 5 feet 9 inches Meters – 1.75 m Centimeter – 175 cm weight Kilogram – 76 Kg Figure measurement Chest – 44 Waist size – 32 inches Biceps size – 15 inches Figure measurement – ​​44-32-15

Learn more Smriti Irani, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician?Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.

Narendra Modi 40%, 36 vote 36 vote 40% 36 votes-40% of all votes

Rahul Gandhi 14%, 13 vote 13 vote 14% 13 votes-14% of all votes

Mamuta Banerjee 13%, 12 vote 12 vote 13% 12 votes-13% of all votes

Arvind Keziwar 13%, 12 vote 12 vote 13% 12 votes-13% of all votes

Adityanas Yogi 11%, 10 vote Ten vote 11% 10 votes-11% of all votes

Amit Shah 8%, 7 vote 7 vote 8% 7 votes-8% of all votes Total votes: 90 Voter: 73 — XX You or your IP have already voted.