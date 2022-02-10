Karan Wahi & Sarah-Jane Dias joins ZEE5 Original Series Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2

Wahi will be seen playing the role of Karan Saxena, a popular actor and Sarah-Jane Dias will be seen playing the role of Lavanya, the heir to Mary’s legacy, a big shot film production house in London. As these two new characters enter the lives of Sumer and Tani, their entry creates complications, drama, new emotions and new relationships. This season of ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ aims to answer the quintessential question everyone wants to know: Can you be best friends with your ex? Stay tuned here to know.

Directed by Harsh Dedhia and produced by 11:11 Productions, ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend – Season 2’ will see a stellar cast of Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Karan Wahi, Sara-Jane Dias, Javed Jaffrey, Nikki Walia among others. The 8-episode series will premiere on ZEE5 later this year.

Talking about joining the popular franchise, Karan Wahi said, “Never Kiss Your Best Friend is a youthful, progressive and relatable series about today’s youth. I have tried to share my perspective on romance, which is interesting. I am happy to be part of such a dynamic cast and crew who have welcomed me with an open heart.”

Sarah-Jane Dias said, “I am very excited to be a part of Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2. Shooting was like a long vacation as the cast and crew mingled like besties. Part of a Young and Vibrant Series Becoming is always refreshing and I can guarantee that for the audience too, the show will feel like a breath of fresh air.”

~ ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend – Season 2’ will premiere on ZEE5 in 2022. ,

