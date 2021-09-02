Karanveer Bohra condemns media for calling Siyaj poor at Siddharth Shukla’s house

Everyone is shocked by the demise of Siddharth Shukla. From TV to the film industry and their millions of fans, this is a big shock. TV actor Karanveer Bohra also reached Siddharth’s house on Thursday to meet his family. But in the meantime, Karanveer got angry with the paparazzi. Some media outlets present there called Karanveer ‘poor’. This shocked Karanveer. The reason for this was that while the rest of the celebrities reached Siddharth’s house in luxurious vehicles, Karanveer went in a Maruti Siaz sedan car.

Karanveer shared a video

Karanveer has shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen with his wife TJ Sidhu under Siddharth Shukla’s house. Both are waiting for their cars there. In this video, the sound comes from behind. Someone is saying, ‘I’ve come to Siaz, he looks poor.’ In the video, Karanveer is seen talking to some of the policemen present there, after which he gets into the car and moves on.

‘I was there to see my mother …’

While sharing this video, Karanveer wrote, ‘Siaz is in the car, looking poor! Sadly, we were there for a five-star show. We came to visit a mother who has lost her son, and have some in the press noticed this sadness? These are the people who defame the media.



How did Siddhartha die? Because I don’t know

Karanveer’s post has been supported by many in the industry. ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner and actor Siddharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning. No concrete information has come to light as to why and how Siddharth died when he was just 40 years old. The doctor did not give any opinion at the moment in the postmortem report. His body tissues are yet to be examined. There are also some chemical tests to be done, after which the doctor will give their final report. Meanwhile, Siddharth Shukla was cremated at around 2.30 pm on Friday.

How did Siddhartha Shukla die? Why is the cause missing from the autopsy report?

Insensitive Shahnaz, the mountain of sorrow is buried in the mother’s chest

A large number of fans, friends and family had reached Oshiwara Cemetery in Mumbai to bid farewell to Siddharth. Meanwhile, Siddharth’s special friend Shahnaz Gill looked insensitive. She was seen crying. Many friends including Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashmi Desai, Shefali Jariwala were seen crying while saying goodbye to their loved ones.

What happened in the house before Siddharth Shukla’s death? What did the doctor stop? Learn one thing at a time

Appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Dance Divane 3’

Siddharth Shukla was last seen on TV in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Dance Divane 3’. He appeared with Shahnaz Gill in both the shows. Siddharth Shukla gained popularity from ‘Balika Vadhu’. He also appeared on the big screen with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. On Thursday evening, Varun also reached Siddharth’s house to meet his family.