Karanvir Bohra Gets Caught By Moral Police Aka Daughter; Deprived of Kissing His Own Wife



Mumbai: Actor Karanvir Bohra just lately took to Instagram and shared a humorous video by which he could be seen within the automotive alongside along with his spouse, Teejay Siddhu and their daughter Vienna Bohra. Within the video, he’s attempting to kiss his spouse however is stopped by his daughter – as a result of of ethical police. Within the caption, KV requested his followers if “this occurs to all of the husbands who’re Dads.” Check out Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram humorous publish beneath. Additionally Learn – Naagin 6: Niyati Fatnani To Play Form-Shifting Adinaagin In Ekta Kapoor’s Present?

Karanvir Bohra is prohibited from kissing his spouse

Karanvir Bohra shared a video the place the trio is seen having fun with their time in a parked automotive and his spouse drinks water whereas sitting on the motive force’s seat. As she is sipping on water, Karanvir, who’s sitting subsequent to her says, “Oh Candy you look so lovely ingesting water” and subsequently the couple comes on the brink of a loving kiss. Simply earlier than they’re about to seal their kiss, their daughter interrupts and begins hitting him with a toy from the rear seat and Karanvir refers to her as “Moral Police.” They’re as soon as extra interrupted of their second plan to kiss and he asks her daughter why he can’t kiss her mom. Throughout the caption, he wrote, “Does this occur to all of the Dads? Deprived of kissing your individual spouse… as #moralpolice is all the time watching @twinbabydiaries.” Additionally Learn – Sudha Chandran Remembers Her Father in a Hearfelt Put up: ‘I Must be Born as Your Daughter Once more’

The publish was crammed in with feedback comparable to, “Omg! As a baby, I bear in mind ethical policing dad and mom. These harmless days!!” “Sure it occurs with us too.” Take a look on the fan reactions beneath:

A number of days in the past, Karanvir posted a video by which his daughter requested him to play “barbies” together with her as quickly as he was achieved having a shower. Within the video, whereas Teejay Siddhu inspired him to comply with his daughter’s directions, he made a cute confession that for his daughter, he would play with the barbie His caption on the publish learn, “Dad, will you play Barbies with me?’ Sunday mornings with my #daughter. Simply took a bathe, thought I’d have a espresso, but when Vienna desires to hang around with Dad, then espresso can wait. (We’re each early risers.. so whereas everybody else sleeps, we get this morning time collectively.) .) #vienna #fatherdaughtertime @twinbabydiaries”

Karanvir, is an energetic Instagrammer, devoted actor, loving husband, and a doting father in his actual life, he’s very common in importing sneak peeks and insights of his life.

On the work entrance, the actor shall be seen in PatalPani, starring alongside Zareen khan.