Karate Gets Its Own Showcase at the Tokyo Games

Karate made its debut as an official Olympic sport at the Tokyo Games on Thursday as 120 men and women from around the world competed for medals.

Japanese organizers were successful in pushing for karate to be included as a medal-winning sport, an improvement over the cameo it made as a demonstration sport at the Tokyo Games in 1964.

Two-thirds of the athletes participate in the kumite portion of the program, where two fighters compete against each other and attempt to punch and kick their opponents to score points.