Karate’s Big Question in Its Olympic Debut: Is It a Sport or a Martial Art?

TOKYO – It would be hard to find someone more qualified to lead the Japanese national karate team than Rika Usami.

She is a third degree black belt and won a world championship in 2012. She is a real celebrity in the sport, with videos of her performances accumulating tens of millions of views. She even wrote a thesis on the art of punching.

Yet as karate made its Olympic debut in Tokyo, its sudden rise in May rocked the sport in its homeland. Unlike her predecessors, she is young, feminine and ready to challenge the received ideas of a traditional discipline, some would say, to excess.

“I was shocked by the decision,” said Ms. Usami, 35, speaking from her home in western Japan. “It was something no one had ever considered.”