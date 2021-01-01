Karbi Anglong Agreement signed: ‘Karbi Anglong Agreement’ KAAC ensures autonomy, protection of Karbi people, Center ensures signing of Karbi Peace Agreement; Shah says Modi government is committed to ensuring regional integrity of Assam, says Karbi Anglong

The government has taken another step towards peace and development in the North East. He has made a historic agreement. This will put an end to years of violence in the Karbi Anglong region of Assam. A tripartite agreement was reached on Saturday between the Assam government, the Center and five rebel groups in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present on the occasion, said the agreement would lead to lasting peace and all-round development in Anglong. Fighting groups that have signed the peace agreement include KAAC, Karbi Longari North Kutcher Hills Liberation Front, People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longari, United People’s Liberation Army, Karbi People’s Liberation Tigers.



As a result of the agreement, about 1,000 militants from these groups have surrendered with their weapons. They have joined the mainstream of society. The Union Home Minister said the Karbi Accord would be another milestone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘war-free prosperous northeast’.

Karbi Anglong Agreement: Karbi Anglong Agreement with Assam Rebels, Home Minister Amit Shah says – This is a historic step

Shah said the Center and the Assam government would provide a special development package of Rs 1,000 crore over five years to undertake special development projects in the Karbi region. “I want to assure everyone that we will implement this agreement in time,” he said. The Home Minister said that the Central and State Governments are committed to the overall development of Kirby Anglong and peace will be established in the region.

The Prime Minister’s attention to the Northeast

Citing the example of similar peace agreements with the former Northeast militant groups NDFB, NLFT and Bru, the Union Home Minister said, “We fulfill all the terms of the agreements in our own tenure.” The government is on track to complete this.

Shah said that since Modi became the Prime Minister, the North East has not only been the focus of the Prime Minister, but the overall development of the North East and peace and prosperity there has been the top priority of the government.

The Supreme Court College made history, recommending 68 names for the appointment of judges in 12 High Courts

Shah said, “It is the policy of the Modi-led government that we give up arms and speak more politely to those who come to the mainstream and give them more, they give more than they ask for.” The Union Home Minister said that as a result of this policy, we are ending the old problems that the Modi government had inherited one by one.

Union Minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarvanand Sonowal, who was present on the occasion, lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister and Home Minister to restore peace in Assam and the Northeast. Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma said it was a historic day as the militants of these five groups would now join the mainstream and work for the development of Karbi Anglong.

Why is the agreement important?

The agreement has been important for years as militant groups in Karbi Anglong have demanded a separate territory for violence, killings and kidnappings. The agreement will transfer more autonomy to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), without affecting Assam’s territorial and administrative integrity, ensuring identity, language, culture of the Karbi people and overall development in the council area. The Karbi armed group has agreed to renounce violence and join the peaceful democratic process established by the law of the land. The agreement provides for the rehabilitation of activists of armed groups.

Election Commission News: Crisis over 2022 Assembly elections! The Election Commission reached out to the Supreme Court to issue the EVM

The Government of Assam will set up the Karbi Welfare Council to focus on the development of the Karbi people living outside the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council area. The state’s consolidated fund will be increased to meet the resources of the Kirby Anglong Autonomous Council. The current agreement proposes to give the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council more legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers.

What was their demand?

The main demand of these militant organizations is the creation of a separate state. KAAC is an autonomous district council. It is protected by the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. In the late 1990s, the Karbi National Volunteers (KNV) and the Karbi People’s Force (KPF) jointly formed the United People’s Democratic Solidarity (UPDS). In November 2011, the UPDS laid down its arms. The tripartite statement was signed with the Center and the Assam government. This included discussions on giving KAAC more autonomy and a special package.