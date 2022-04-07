Kareem Abdul-Jabbar apologizes to LeBron: ‘It wasn’t my intention to criticize’



Just days after Karim Abdul-Jabbar spoke, LeBron James did something he should be “embarrassed” for “below” and the other things he did, Abdul-Jabbar apologized and clarified his previous comments about the Lakers star.

Abdul-Jabbar made his initial remarks during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Six-time NBA champion Carmelo Anthony was present to present the NBA’s inaugural Social Justice Champion Award.

Sports Illustrated reports that the six-time MVP spoke on SiriusXM NBA radio on Monday and said that sometimes he can do something wrong.

“I’ve been talking to the press since high school, it’s been 60 years since I made the statement,” Abdul-Jabbar told ESPN. And Sunday was one of those nights.

“It was not my intention to criticize LeBron in any way. He has done a lot for the black community as well as for basketball. We may not always agree, but I sincerely apologize to LeBron and make it clear. If he can accept it, I will be very happy. “

Abdul Jabbar also sent an email to the Los Angeles Times Sunday shared her thoughts on James as an employee and why she was so critical of James.

Karim Abdul-Jabbar criticized LeBron James, explaining the comments

“LeBron [James] Still the terrible hero I described two years ago, “wrote Abdul-Jabbar.” He is still a major force in improving the lives of the black community. He is still one of the best basketball players in history. He is still a man who has earned the unparalleled admiration of millions of people. And every day he goes out and proves why he deserves that praise.

“Of course I scolded LeBron when I thought he was throwing the ball while supporting the community. But I did it to instruct a loving older brother, whether he wanted to or not. Embarrassing, it wasn’t a slam or a barb or even a finger shake, it’s recovering from something I’ve said in the past. “

The Lakers (31-48) were officially eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Tuesday after a 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Sons.

James missed Sunday’s game due to pain in his left ankle, and he missed the match against the Sun on Tuesday.

