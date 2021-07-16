Kareen kapoor khan refused to kiss ajay devgn in satyagraha film

New Delhi. In Bollywood, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is beautiful as well as very fast in terms of fashion sense. She is also known for her stylish look. His every look in front of the film screen is very much liked by the audience. Kareena has also made a lot of headlines by playing more than one character on screen. On the other hand, Kareena has also given many bold scenes with the actor on the film screen, but Kareena refused to do a scene with Ajay Devgn.

Kareena Kapoor’s film Heroine, in which the actress made a lot of headlines by giving very bold scenes, during an interview, she even said that she has given everything for this film. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor had also disclosed about a film which has also become quite viral on social media. Kareena had revealed during an interview that she refused to liplock with Ajay Devgan in the 2013 film ‘Satyagraha’.

It is not that Kareena has not worked with Ajay Devgan in films, she has appeared in many films with him, out of which films like Golmaal 2, Singham 2, Omkara and Satyagraha have been quite a hit. But Satyagraha film is one of the most memorable films for him. Because in this film itself, Kareena refused to kiss Ajay. The reason for this was told by Kareena during an interview after many years.

Actually, in the year 2013, in Prakash Jha’s film Satyagraha, Kareena and Ajay Devgan became a couple. And shortly before the release of this film, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan got married. While Kareena was shooting for Satyagraha, she was also preparing for her wedding. Kareena did not want that such a mistake should happen during the marriage, which would affect her life and she got involved in any controversy.

Significantly, before this, Kareena has kissed her co-stars in many films. Not only this, in the film ‘Kambakkht Ishq’, Kareena created panic by liplocking with Akshay 10 times. Apart from this, the kiss of Shahid Kapoor in the film ‘Jab We Met’ remained in the headlines for a long time.