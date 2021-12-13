Kareena and Amrita Arora corona infected, BMC decree – people who came in contact should be quarantined, on the other hand, the first death from Omicron in Britain

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have been found corona positive. The two were recently seen attending several parties in Mumbai without following the COVID protocol. On the other hand, Corona’s new variant Omicron has caused the first death in Britain.

BMC has asked people who came in contact with both the actresses to undergo RT-PCR test. Along with this, he has also been asked to stay in Quarantine. It is said that Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are close friends. The two often party together.

Recently both the friends were seen hanging out with Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Mumbai. The two also attended Karan Johar’s party on Wednesday, which was also attended by Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. However, neither Kareena nor Amrita has issued any statement regarding this yet.

BMC is trying to track down those who have come in contact with Kareena and Amrita in the recent past. Talking to India Today, Kareena Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor admitted that Kareena’s corona report has come positive. He said- “Yesterday his test has come positive. The doctor said it was very mild. She is feeling much better today. They are home quarantined.”

On the other hand, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a person in the UK has died due to Omicron, a new variant of the corono virus. He said – Sadly, Omicron has confirmed the death of at least one patient.

According to the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 7,350 new cases of corona have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. With this, 202 deaths have been registered. A total of 38 cases of Omicron, a new variant of Corona, have also been registered in the country.