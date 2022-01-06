Kareena Kapoor and her family were not invited to Esha Deols wedding will be surprised to know the reason

Kareena Kapoor and Esha Deol were childhood friends. Both used to share everything with each other but due to some reason there was a rift between the two and their friendship broke up.

Tales of friendship of Bollywood stars are always heard. Everyone knows about the friendship of Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan and also the differences between them. At the same time, there has been another pair in the industry, whose friendship also used to be very deep. But for some reason their friendship broke down. This pair is of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and Esha Deol, who used to talk on the phone for hours. Along with this, they used to share everything with each other.

Let us tell you that, Kareena Kapoor and Esha Deol used to study in school together in their childhood. At the same time, Kareena used to share all her personal things with Esha Deol. Isha knew everything about Kareena’s life. Not only this, he also knew about the relationship between Kareena and Shahid. But there was a rift in such a deep friendship of both. There was a lot of talk in the media about this.

According to some reports, ‘Kareena Kapoor had given some such statements which made Esha Deol very bad. At the same time, Isha had distanced herself from Kareena. Apart from this, it was also said that due to actor Zayed Khan and his sister Sussanne Khan, the friendship of Kareena and Isha was also broken.

Kareena Kapoor gave an interview to Filmfare. During that time she was asked whether she is able to give time to friends when she is busy with work or not? Responding to which Kareena had said, ‘Not much. Well, I have only four or five friends. In which Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are close friends. Also I feel comfortable with Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Of course with Esha Deol as well, she is my closest friend’.

Kareena had further said, ‘We have worked together in the first six films as well and I consider her like a younger sister. I tell everything to Isha. He knows about my likes and dislikes. I am sure that people must be jealous to see our friendship.

At the same time, gradually the distance started coming between the two. Differences between them were also visible. However, the news of their distance came into the limelight when Esha Deol did not personally invite Kareena Kapoor and her family to her wedding. Along with this, Kareena was also not seen in Esha Deol’s wedding.

However, according to a report in ‘Times of India’, Kareena had told that she was busy shooting and because of this she could not attend the wedding. She had said, ‘I am in Thailand for the shooting of the film ‘Heroine’ and I will return on July 5, due to which I cannot attend Isha’s wedding. I wish Isha a happy married life. Me and my family have been invited by Esha Deol for the wedding. Isha has sent me an invitation through Reena who is mine and her secretary.