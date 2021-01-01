Kareena Kapoor breaks her silence for demanding Rs 12 crore to play Sita onscreen Kareena Kapoor breaks her silence for the first time

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan used to talk a lot about the character ‘Sita’. A film is being made on the story of ‘Ramayana’ in which Kareena Kapoor will play the role of Sita Maiya. Kareena Kapoor started being trolled on social media. Not only that, Kareena has also increased her fees for the role and demanded Rs 12 crore. Now, for the first time, Kareena Kapoor has broken her silence on the whole controversy.

Kareena replied in the interview

Recently, in an interview to NDTV, when Kareena was asked about it, she said a lot without saying much. Kareena was asked, ‘What is Kareena Kapoor Khan doing next? You will be seen in a movie with Aamir Khan. There is talk that you are also asking for a fee of Rs 12 crore, many other actresses also came out in support of your increased fees, but was this news false? While answering this question, Kareena didn’t say much, just shook her head and said, ‘Yes, yes …’



Why were people trolling Kareena?

It is clear from Kareena’s reply that she is not playing the role of ‘Sita’ and is not taking a fee of Rs 12 crore. When the rumor spread on social media a few months back, Kareena was well trolled. Some users have called it an issue of hurting religious feelings. Giving a ridiculous argument, he also said that Kareena is married to a Muslim and now she cannot play the role of Sita.

Kareena Kapoor Khan told a big story, Timur and Jahangir do not want to be actors in the film

This was followed by Tapasi, Pooja and Priyamani

However, when it came to light that Kareena Kapoor was charging a fee of Rs 12 crore for the role, Tapsi Pannu, Pooja Hegde and industry sweethearts came out in support of her. The actresses said that there has been a big difference in the fees of actors and actresses in the film industry for a long time. The shouting and screaming of people over Kareena’s increased charges proves that society has a dual mindset about women and men.



These claims have been made in the report

In a report published in ‘Bollywood Hungama’, sources said that Kareena Kapoor has increased her charges from Rs 6-8 crore to Rs 12 crore and she will be seen in the role of ‘Sita’ in the next film. The report also claims that Kareena will have to prepare for the film for 8-10 months.

Kareena Kapoor said – People are not used to seeing actors talking about sex

Saif is playing the role of Ravana in ‘Adipurush’

It is an interesting coincidence that Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan is playing a role influenced by Lankesh Ravana in the film ‘Adipurush’. Kareena Kapoor last appeared on the big screen in 2020 in the film ‘English Medium’. She will next be seen in ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ with Aamir Khan. This is a remake of the Hollywood movie ‘Forest Gump’.

