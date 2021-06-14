Kareena Kapoor brutally trolled, Yami Gautam’s new mehndi video, Katrina Kaif livid with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor





With the day coming to an finish, it is time to look again on the largest newsmakers within the leisure world who’ve made it to the trending leisure information right this moment. From Kareena Kapoor being being brutally trolled for reportedly charging Rs. 12 crore to play Sita, and Yami Gautam’s new mehndi video to Katrina Kaif being livid with Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari spilling the beans on the sequels of Pink, Mission Mangal and Khichdi; and a particular gesture on Sushant Singh Rajput’s first demise anniversary by his Australian followers – here is all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending leisure information right this moment. Additionally Learn – Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty and extra girls Sushant Singh Rajput was linked-up with

So, with out additional ado, listed below are the leisure newsmakers of thirteenth June 2021:

Kareena Kapoor brutally trolled for reportedly charging Rs. 12 crore to play Sita

Whereas it is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s prerogative to cost how a lot she needs for any position as any skilled would and on the finish of the day, it is nothing greater than an actress enjoying a personality, many netizens are refusing to see it that manner and are up in arms over how she might supposedly be charging a lot cash for what they consider is a job any actor ought to take into account a blessing to painting. Additionally Learn – Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Better of SSR movies to observe forward of his first demise anniversary

Learn the complete story right here: Kareena Kapoor reportedly prices Rs. 12 crore to play Sita and netizens lose their s*it; demand boycott and substitute by Kangana Ranaut – learn tweets Additionally Learn – South Information Weekly Rewind: Prabhas reunites with Salaar director Prashanth Neel, Anushka Shetty indicators her subsequent and extra

Yami Gautam’s new mehndi video

A number of days after the nuptials, a new video from Yami Gautam’s mehndi ceremony, the place she could be seen showering love on youthful sister, Surilie Gautam, and receiving the identical again in return has surfaced, and it is too lovely to take your eyes off.

Learn the complete story right here: Yami Gautam defines new sister targets with the love she showers on youthful sis, Surilie, in her new mehndi video

Katrina Kaif being livid with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who’re rumoured to be relationship since shut to 2 years now have by no means gone public with their relationship. The good-looking hunk has mentioned that his private life is one thing that he guards zealously. Even Katrina Kaif has stored mum although they’ve been noticed collectively on some events. In the course of all this, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has apparently confirmed that the 2 are certainly relationship. It appears this has left Katrina Kaif fuming. Harshvardhan Kapoor and he or she should not associates so she didn’t anticipate this from him. That is what sources near the actress have informed an leisure portal.

Learn the complete story right here: Is Katrina Kaif fuming at Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for confirming her relationship with Vicky Kaushal? Here is what we all know

Kirti Kulhari spilling the beans on the sequels of Pink, Mission Mangal and Khichdi

GadgetClock bought the right alternative to place Kirti Kulhari, one of many fundamental actresses of Khichdi, Pink and Mission Mangal, on the recent seat, in an unique interview, and he or she responded with some good and unhealthy information for his or her sequels. Watch the video beneath:

Learn the complete story right here: Kirti Kulhari SPILLS THE BEANS on the sequels of Pink, Mission Mangal and Khichdi [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Particular gesture on Sushant Singh Rajput’s first demise anniversary by his Australian followers

Tomorrow, will probably be the primary demise anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Chhichhore actor left us on the age 0f 34 in tragic circumstances. Prior to now one 12 months, individuals have stored his legacy alive in some ways. From feeding the poor to constructing benches in parks, followers of SSR have completed loads to maintain his reminiscence alive. His demise has been mourned deeply by his international followers as properly. Given the attain of TV soaps and Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput was a lot liked in different nations as properly. His Australian fan membership is planning a particular occasion to mark his first demise anniversary.

Learn the complete story right here: Sushant Singh Rajput First Dying Anniversary: Followers from Australia to mark the date with THIS particular gesture for the star [Exclusive]

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



