Kareena Kapoor clarified on asking for more fees, asking for Rs 12 crore for the role of Sita

Recently, the actress came to prominence when it was reported that she had demanded a hefty fee of Rs 12 crore for playing the role of a goddess in a film. There was a lot of talk on the subject and now Kareena Kapoor herself has finally broken her silence on the subject for the first time. Kareena has said that she has asked for what she wants. There was a lot of confusion when Kareena asked for Rs 12 crore. Now speaking on a news portal, Kareena has said that a few years ago, no one was talking about paying equal fees to heroes and heroines in films. Now a lot of people speak openly on the subject. Kareena further said that she clearly stated what she wanted. He said it was not just a matter of their demands but a matter of treating women with respect. Kareena said she thinks things are starting to change now. It was rumored that the legendary film would be directed by Aluksh Desai and Kareena had to undergo 8 to 10 months of training. It was rumored that this would be Kareena’s biggest film ever. However, when Kareena’s demand for exorbitant fees came up, people started criticizing her on social media. Although many actresses like Tapsi Pannu and Priyamani supported Kareena. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will now be seen in a film with Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ superhit Hollywood film ‘Forest Gump’. In addition, Kareena has recently announced her next film with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor.